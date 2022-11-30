Global Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Market to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033097/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Power, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Oil & Gas segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$788 Million by the year 2027.







Food & Beverage Segment to Record 3.9% CAGR



In the global Food & Beverage segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$576 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$744 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -

ABB Ltd

Emerson Electric Company

Endress+Hauser AG

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Vaisala Oyj

WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033097/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Temperature Transmitter and

Humidity Transmitter by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Temperature Transmitter

and Humidity Transmitter by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Power by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Power by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water & Wastewater by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Water & Wastewater by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Water & Wastewater by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Temperature Transmitter and Humidity

Transmitter Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use -

Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater,

Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Temperature Transmitter and

Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Power, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverage, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Temperature Transmitter

and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Water &

Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use -

Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater,

Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Temperature Transmitter

and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Power, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverage, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Temperature

Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage,

Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use -

Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater,

Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Temperature Transmitter and

Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Power, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverage, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Temperature Transmitter

and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Water &

Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

China for 2022 (E)

Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use -

Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater,

Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: China Historic Review for Temperature Transmitter and

Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Power, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverage, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: China 15-Year Perspective for Temperature Transmitter

and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Water &

Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe Historic Review for Temperature Transmitter

and Humidity Transmitter by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Temperature

Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use -

Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater,

Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Temperature Transmitter

and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Power, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverage, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Temperature

Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage,

Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

France for 2022 (E)

Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use -

Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater,

Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: France Historic Review for Temperature Transmitter

and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Power, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverage, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: France 15-Year Perspective for Temperature

Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage,

Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 47: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use -

Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater,

Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Germany Historic Review for Temperature Transmitter

and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Power, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverage, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Temperature

Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage,

Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use -

Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater,

Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Italy Historic Review for Temperature Transmitter and

Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Power, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverage, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Temperature Transmitter

and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Water &

Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 53: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use -

Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater,

Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: UK Historic Review for Temperature Transmitter and

Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Power, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverage, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: UK 15-Year Perspective for Temperature Transmitter

and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Water &

Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 56: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use -

Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater,

Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Spain Historic Review for Temperature Transmitter and

Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Power, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverage, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Temperature Transmitter

and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Water &

Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 59: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use -

Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater,

Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Russia Historic Review for Temperature Transmitter

and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Power, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverage, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Temperature

Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage,

Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use -

Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater,

Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Temperature

Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Power, Oil &

Gas, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater, Chemical,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Temperature

Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage,

Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Temperature

Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Temperature

Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use -

Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater,

Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Temperature

Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Power, Oil &

Gas, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater, Chemical,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Temperature

Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage,

Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 71: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use -

Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater,

Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Australia Historic Review for Temperature Transmitter

and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Power, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverage, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Temperature

Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage,

Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

India for 2022 (E)

Table 74: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use -

Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater,

Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: India Historic Review for Temperature Transmitter and

Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Power, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverage, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: India 15-Year Perspective for Temperature Transmitter

and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Water &

Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 77: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use -

Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater,

Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: South Korea Historic Review for Temperature

Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Power, Oil &

Gas, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater, Chemical,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Temperature

Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage,

Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter

by End-Use - Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Water &

Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Temperature

Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Power, Oil &

Gas, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater, Chemical,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverage, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Latin America for 2022 (E)

Table 83: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by

Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Latin America Historic Review for Temperature

Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by Geographic Region -

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Temperature

Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 86: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use -

Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater,

Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Latin America Historic Review for Temperature

Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Power, Oil &

Gas, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater, Chemical,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Temperature

Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage,

Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 89: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use -

Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater,

Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Argentina Historic Review for Temperature Transmitter

and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Power, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverage, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Temperature

Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage,

Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 92: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use -

Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater,

Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Brazil Historic Review for Temperature Transmitter

and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Power, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverage, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Temperature

Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage,

Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 95: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use -

Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater,

Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Mexico Historic Review for Temperature Transmitter

and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Power, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverage, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Temperature

Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage,

Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 98: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter

by End-Use - Power, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Water &

Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Temperature

Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use - Power, Oil &

Gas, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater, Chemical,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for

Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverage, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Middle East for 2022 (E)

Table 101: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by

Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Middle East Historic Review for Temperature

Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter by Geographic Region -

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033097/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________