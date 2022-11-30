Global Temperature Monitoring Systems Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Temperature Monitoring Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033095/?utm_source=GNW

7% over the period 2020-2027. Contact, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Contact segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Temperature Monitoring Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -

3M

ABB Ltd.

Deltatrak

Emerson Electric

Fluke Corporation (A Subsidiary of Fortive Corporation)

Honeywell

Kelsius, Ltd.

Monnit Corporation

Omega Engineering (A Subsidiary of Spectris)

Rees Scientific

Sensoscientific, Inc.

Siemens AG

Testo AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vaisala





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033095/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Temperature Monitoring Systems - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Monitoring Systems by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Contact by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Contact by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Contact by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Contact by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Non-Contact by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Contact by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospital Room & Patient by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Hospital Room & Patient by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Room & Patient

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold

Storage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Cold Storage by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cold Storage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing Area by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Manufacturing Area by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing Area by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Laboratory by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Laboratory by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Server Room by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Server Room by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Server Room by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Monitoring Systems by Type - Contact and

Non-Contact - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Type - Contact and Non-Contact Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Contact and Non-Contact for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Monitoring Systems by Application - Hospital Room &

Patient, Cold Storage, Manufacturing Area, Laboratory, Server

Room and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Application - Hospital Room & Patient, Cold Storage,

Manufacturing Area, Laboratory, Server Room and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospital Room & Patient, Cold Storage, Manufacturing Area,

Laboratory, Server Room and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Monitoring Systems by Type - Contact and

Non-Contact - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Type - Contact and Non-Contact Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Contact and Non-Contact for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Monitoring Systems by Application - Hospital Room &

Patient, Cold Storage, Manufacturing Area, Laboratory, Server

Room and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Application - Hospital Room & Patient, Cold Storage,

Manufacturing Area, Laboratory, Server Room and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospital Room & Patient, Cold Storage, Manufacturing Area,

Laboratory, Server Room and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Monitoring Systems by Type - Contact and

Non-Contact - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Type - Contact and Non-Contact Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Contact and Non-Contact for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Monitoring Systems by Application - Hospital Room &

Patient, Cold Storage, Manufacturing Area, Laboratory, Server

Room and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Application - Hospital Room & Patient, Cold Storage,

Manufacturing Area, Laboratory, Server Room and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospital Room & Patient, Cold Storage, Manufacturing Area,

Laboratory, Server Room and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Monitoring Systems by Type - Contact and

Non-Contact - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Type - Contact and Non-Contact Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Contact and Non-Contact for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Monitoring Systems by Application - Hospital Room &

Patient, Cold Storage, Manufacturing Area, Laboratory, Server

Room and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Application - Hospital Room & Patient, Cold Storage,

Manufacturing Area, Laboratory, Server Room and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospital Room & Patient, Cold Storage, Manufacturing Area,

Laboratory, Server Room and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Monitoring Systems by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Monitoring Systems by Type - Contact and

Non-Contact - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Type - Contact and Non-Contact Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Contact and Non-Contact for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Monitoring Systems by Application - Hospital Room &

Patient, Cold Storage, Manufacturing Area, Laboratory, Server

Room and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Application - Hospital Room & Patient, Cold Storage,

Manufacturing Area, Laboratory, Server Room and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospital Room & Patient, Cold Storage, Manufacturing Area,

Laboratory, Server Room and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Monitoring Systems by Type - Contact and

Non-Contact - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Type - Contact and Non-Contact Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Contact and Non-Contact for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Monitoring Systems by Application - Hospital Room &

Patient, Cold Storage, Manufacturing Area, Laboratory, Server

Room and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Application - Hospital Room & Patient, Cold Storage,

Manufacturing Area, Laboratory, Server Room and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospital Room & Patient, Cold Storage, Manufacturing Area,

Laboratory, Server Room and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Monitoring Systems by Type - Contact and

Non-Contact - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Type - Contact and Non-Contact Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Temperature

Monitoring Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Contact and Non-Contact for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Monitoring Systems by Application - Hospital Room &

Patient, Cold Storage, Manufacturing Area, Laboratory, Server

Room and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Application - Hospital Room & Patient, Cold Storage,

Manufacturing Area, Laboratory, Server Room and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Temperature

Monitoring Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospital Room & Patient, Cold Storage,

Manufacturing Area, Laboratory, Server Room and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Monitoring Systems by Type - Contact and

Non-Contact - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Type - Contact and Non-Contact Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Contact and Non-Contact for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Monitoring Systems by Application - Hospital Room &

Patient, Cold Storage, Manufacturing Area, Laboratory, Server

Room and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Application - Hospital Room & Patient, Cold Storage,

Manufacturing Area, Laboratory, Server Room and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospital Room & Patient, Cold Storage, Manufacturing Area,

Laboratory, Server Room and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for

2022 (E)

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Monitoring Systems by Type - Contact and

Non-Contact - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Temperature Monitoring Systems

by Type - Contact and Non-Contact Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Contact and Non-Contact for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Monitoring Systems by Application - Hospital Room &

Patient, Cold Storage, Manufacturing Area, Laboratory, Server

Room and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Temperature Monitoring Systems

by Application - Hospital Room & Patient, Cold Storage,

Manufacturing Area, Laboratory, Server Room and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospital Room & Patient, Cold Storage, Manufacturing Area,

Laboratory, Server Room and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Monitoring Systems by Type - Contact and

Non-Contact - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Type - Contact and Non-Contact Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Contact and Non-Contact for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Monitoring Systems by Application - Hospital Room &

Patient, Cold Storage, Manufacturing Area, Laboratory, Server

Room and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Application - Hospital Room & Patient, Cold Storage,

Manufacturing Area, Laboratory, Server Room and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospital Room & Patient, Cold Storage, Manufacturing Area,

Laboratory, Server Room and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Monitoring Systems by Type - Contact and

Non-Contact - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Type - Contact and Non-Contact Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Contact and Non-Contact for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Monitoring Systems by Application - Hospital Room &

Patient, Cold Storage, Manufacturing Area, Laboratory, Server

Room and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Application - Hospital Room & Patient, Cold Storage,

Manufacturing Area, Laboratory, Server Room and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospital Room & Patient, Cold Storage, Manufacturing Area,

Laboratory, Server Room and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Temperature Monitoring Systems by Type - Contact and

Non-Contact - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Temperature

Monitoring Systems by Type - Contact and Non-Contact Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Temperature

Monitoring Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Contact and Non-Contact for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Temperature Monitoring Systems by Application -

Hospital Room & Patient, Cold Storage, Manufacturing Area,

Laboratory, Server Room and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Temperature

Monitoring Systems by Application - Hospital Room & Patient,

Cold Storage, Manufacturing Area, Laboratory, Server Room and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Temperature

Monitoring Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospital Room & Patient, Cold Storage,

Manufacturing Area, Laboratory, Server Room and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Temperature Monitoring Systems by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Temperature

Monitoring Systems by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Temperature

Monitoring Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Temperature Monitoring Systems by Type - Contact and

Non-Contact - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Temperature

Monitoring Systems by Type - Contact and Non-Contact Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Temperature

Monitoring Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Contact and Non-Contact for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Temperature Monitoring Systems by Application - Hospital

Room & Patient, Cold Storage, Manufacturing Area, Laboratory,

Server Room and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Temperature

Monitoring Systems by Application - Hospital Room & Patient,

Cold Storage, Manufacturing Area, Laboratory, Server Room and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Temperature

Monitoring Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospital Room & Patient, Cold Storage,

Manufacturing Area, Laboratory, Server Room and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Monitoring Systems by Type - Contact and

Non-Contact - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Type - Contact and Non-Contact Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Temperature

Monitoring Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Contact and Non-Contact for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Monitoring Systems by Application - Hospital Room &

Patient, Cold Storage, Manufacturing Area, Laboratory, Server

Room and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Temperature Monitoring

Systems by Application - Hospital Room & Patient, Cold Storage,

Manufacturing Area, Laboratory, Server Room and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Temperature

Monitoring Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospital Room & Patient, Cold Storage,

Manufacturing Area, Laboratory, Server Room and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Temperature Monitoring Systems by Type - Contact and

Non-Contact - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: India Historic Review for Temperature Monitoring



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033095/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________