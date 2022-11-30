Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Rings in the Season with the Ultimate Holiday Gift Cards

Dallas, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the spirit of the giving season, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering barbecue lovers everywhere the chance to stack, save and share with gifts that keep on givin’.

Available now until Dec. 31, the world’s largest barbecue concept is offering a $5 Bonus ‘Cue Card with a purchase of a $25 gift card, available in-store and online. Need some last-minute stocking stuffers? From Dec. 16 to Dec. 24, guests can take advantage of an exclusive, online-only deal and receive a $10 Bonus ‘Cue Card with the purchase of a $30 E-Gift Card. The bonus cards are redeemable from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, 2023 and can even be used at Dickey’s virtual brands, including Wing Boss, Trailer Birds and Big Deal Burger.

“This is the perfect time of year to treat families, friends and yourself to Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our holiday offerings are perfect for sharing the Dickey’s love by buying and giving gift cards all season long. We can’t wait for our guests to bring our barbecue home for the holidays and save money while doing it.”

The $5 and $10 ‘Cue Cards can be applied in-store at your local barbecue restaurant, in the Dickey’s app, or online at dickeys.com. To learn more about Dickey’s, follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

To learn more about Dickey’s Virtual Concepts follow: Wing Boss on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok , Trailer Birds on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok and Big Deal Burger on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment