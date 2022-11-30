New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Telepresence Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033092/?utm_source=GNW
2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Large Enterprises, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.1% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Medium Enterprises segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $531.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3% CAGR
The Telepresence Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$531.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$403.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
Small Enterprises Segment to Record 2.5% CAGR
In the global Small Enterprises segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$125.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$149.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Array Telepresence
Avaya, Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Digital Video Enterprises
HaiVision
HP Inc.
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
Polycom, Inc.
Sony Corporation
Videonations Limited (Nycomm Communications Group)
Vidyo, Inc.
ZTE Corporation
Global Telepresence Equipment Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Telepresence Equipment estimated at US$1. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2. 3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.
