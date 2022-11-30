FENLO Announces the Next Generation of Dimmable LED Lamps

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, FENLO, a brand carried by Atamin, is announcing the sale of the next generation of advanced lighting technology. Featuring remote control functionality, gorgeous glass shelving, and integrated LED light modules, this shelf combines 30 years of experience into the ultimate lighting and display shelf solution.

NEW FEATURES:

All glass shelving. A distinct upgrade from wooden or MDF shelving, the new series of Fantasy lamps now offer all glass shelves. With a reinforced frosted glass underside, these shelves positively glow.

Easy to assemble. FENLO has designed Fantasy and Fantasy Plus to be as simple to assemble as possible. The professionally produced instructions will make set-up a breeze and customers will have their brand-new lamps assembled in no time.

TWO MODELS:

Fantasy. The perfect LED light for bedrooms or smaller spaces, Fantasy offers enough room to display items while still maintaining a compact footprint.

Fantasy Plus. For collectors with more items to display, Fantasy Plus provides the additional space to show off what matters most to them. Ideal for showcasing LEGOs, fragrances, or even sneakers.

Both models are available at www.shopfenlo.com for purchase.

ABOUT FENLO

At FENLO we believe that lighting should be as elegant as it is functional.

FENLO, a brand carried by Atamin, is based in Irvine, California, and was started by people obsessed with excellent lighting. The rooms in your home and the light that fills them are a big part of your life. Our memories are shaped by what illuminates them and the right lighting can define a moment, a space, or a memory. Our responsive customer service, eco-friendly materials, and luxurious designs, all come together to produce a world-class product.

