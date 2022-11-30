Nine-month unaudited financial results of AB Pieno žvaigždės for 2022

English Lithuanian

According to preliminary unaudited data, the sales revenue of AB Pieno žvaigždės in the nine months of 2022 was EUR 157.2 million, or 18.3% more than a year earlier (nine-month sales revenue in 2021 was EUR 132.9 million).

EBITDA for the nine months of 2022 was EUR 2.4 million, compared to EBITDA of EUR 7.1 million a year ago.

In the nine months of 2022, the company incurred a loss of EUR 2.6 million. In the nine months of 2021, the company had a net profit of EUR 2.5 million.

