Steelcase to Webcast Third Quarter Conference Call

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) will webcast a discussion of its third quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A link to the webcast will be available at http://ir.steelcase.com and a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes. The news release detailing the financial results will be issued the previous day, December 19, 2022, after the market closes.



About Steelcase Inc.

Established in 1912, Steelcase is a global design and thought leader in the world of work. We help people do their best work by creating places that work better. Along with more than 35 creative and technology partner brands, we research, design and manufacture furnishings and solutions for the many places where work happens — including learning, health and work from home. Our solutions come to life through our community of expert Steelcase dealers in over 800 locations, as well as our online Steelcase store and other retail partners. Founded in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Steelcase is a publicly traded company with fiscal year 2022 revenue of $2.8 billion. With our more than 11,000 global employees and dealer community, we come together for people and the planet — using our business to help the world work better.

Investor Contact:

Mike O’Meara

Investor Relations

(616) 292-9274

Media Contact:

Katie Woodruff

Corporate Communications

(616) 915-8505

Source: Steelcase

SC-ERR