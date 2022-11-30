Global Telematics Solutions Market to Reach $107.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Telematics Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033091/?utm_source=GNW
4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Embedded, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.3% CAGR and reach US$60.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Integrated segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.8% CAGR
The Telematics Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.7% and 13.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR.
Tethered Segment to Record 13.4% CAGR
In the global Tethered segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$12.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 29 Featured) -
Act Soft
Airbiquity Inc.
Airiq Inc.
Astrata Group
At&T
Box Telematics
Calamp
Continental AG
Delphi Automotive Plc
Garmin Ltd.
Harman International
Intel Corporation
LG Electronics
Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
Masternaut Limited
Mix Telematics
Octo Telematics
Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Teletrac Navman
The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
Tomtom International BV
Trimble Inc
Verizon
Visteon Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033091/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Telematics Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telematics Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Telematics Solutions by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Embedded by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Embedded by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Integrated by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tethered by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Tethered by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Telematics Solutions Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Telematics Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 10: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telematics Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and
Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: USA 7-Year Perspective for Telematics Solutions by
Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Embedded,
Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 12: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telematics Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and
Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 13: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Telematics Solutions by
Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Embedded,
Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Telematics Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 14: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telematics Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and
Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Telematics Solutions by
Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Embedded,
Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Telematics Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 16: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telematics Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and
Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: China 7-Year Perspective for Telematics Solutions by
Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Embedded,
Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Telematics Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 18: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telematics Solutions by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 19: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Telematics Solutions by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 20: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telematics Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and
Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Telematics Solutions by
Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Embedded,
Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Telematics Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 22: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telematics Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and
Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: France 7-Year Perspective for Telematics Solutions by
Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Embedded,
Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Telematics Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 24: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telematics Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and
Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Telematics Solutions
by Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Embedded, Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 26: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telematics Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and
Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Telematics Solutions by
Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Embedded,
Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Telematics Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 28: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telematics Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and
Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: UK 7-Year Perspective for Telematics Solutions by
Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Embedded,
Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 30: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Telematics Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated
and Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Telematics
Solutions by Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Embedded, Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Telematics Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Telematics Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated
and Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Telematics
Solutions by Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Embedded, Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 34: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Telematics Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated
and Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Telematics
Solutions by Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Embedded, Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
