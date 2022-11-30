Global Telematics Solutions Market to Reach $107.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Telematics Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033091/?utm_source=GNW

4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Embedded, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.3% CAGR and reach US$60.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Integrated segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.8% CAGR



The Telematics Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.7% and 13.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR.



Tethered Segment to Record 13.4% CAGR



In the global Tethered segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$12.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 29 Featured) -

Act Soft

Airbiquity Inc.

Airiq Inc.

Astrata Group

At&T

Box Telematics

Calamp

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive Plc

Garmin Ltd.

Harman International

Intel Corporation

LG Electronics

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Masternaut Limited

Mix Telematics

Octo Telematics

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Teletrac Navman

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Tomtom International BV

Trimble Inc

Verizon

Visteon Corporation





IV. COMPETITION

