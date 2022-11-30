Global Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market to Reach $12.9 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033090/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 16.4% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.9% CAGR and reach US$9.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 22.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.8% CAGR
The Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.5% and 14.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Advanced ICU Care
Apollo Tele Health Services
Banner Health
CEIBA-TELEICU
Cloudbreak Health
Eagle Telemedicine
iMDsoft
Inova
InteleICU
InTouch Technologies, Inc.
InTouchhealth
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
SOC Telemed
TeleICU
UPMC Italy
VISICU
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care Unit
(ICU) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Open
with Consultants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Open with Consultants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intensivist by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Intensivist by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Open
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Open by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Co-managed by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Co-managed by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by Component - Hardware and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: USA 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care Unit
(ICU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by Type - Open with Consultants,
Intensivist, Open and Co-managed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 19: USA 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care Unit
(ICU) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open
with Consultants, Intensivist, Open and Co-managed for the
Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by Component - Hardware and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care
Unit (ICU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by Type - Open with Consultants,
Intensivist, Open and Co-managed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care
Unit (ICU) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Open with Consultants, Intensivist, Open and Co-managed for the
Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 24: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by Component - Hardware and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care Unit
(ICU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by Type - Open with Consultants,
Intensivist, Open and Co-managed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 27: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care Unit
(ICU) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open
with Consultants, Intensivist, Open and Co-managed for the
Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by Component - Hardware and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: China 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care Unit
(ICU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 30: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by Type - Open with Consultants,
Intensivist, Open and Co-managed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 31: China 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care Unit
(ICU) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open
with Consultants, Intensivist, Open and Co-managed for the
Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care
Unit (ICU) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by Component - Hardware and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care
Unit (ICU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by Type - Open with Consultants,
Intensivist, Open and Co-managed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 37: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care
Unit (ICU) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Open with Consultants, Intensivist, Open and Co-managed for the
Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by Component - Hardware and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: France 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care
Unit (ICU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by Type - Open with Consultants,
Intensivist, Open and Co-managed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 41: France 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care
Unit (ICU) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Open with Consultants, Intensivist, Open and Co-managed for the
Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 42: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by Component - Hardware and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 43: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care
Unit (ICU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by Type - Open with Consultants,
Intensivist, Open and Co-managed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 45: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care
Unit (ICU) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Open with Consultants, Intensivist, Open and Co-managed for the
Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 46: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by Component - Hardware and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care Unit
(ICU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 48: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by Type - Open with Consultants,
Intensivist, Open and Co-managed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 49: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care Unit
(ICU) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open
with Consultants, Intensivist, Open and Co-managed for the
Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for
2022 (E)
Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by Component - Hardware and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: UK 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care Unit
(ICU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 52: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by Type - Open with Consultants,
Intensivist, Open and Co-managed - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 53: UK 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive Care Unit
(ICU) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open
with Consultants, Intensivist, Open and Co-managed for the
Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 54: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by Component - Hardware and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 55: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive
Care Unit (ICU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by Type - Open with
Consultants, Intensivist, Open and Co-managed - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive
Care Unit (ICU) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Open with Consultants, Intensivist, Open and Co-managed for
the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by Component - Hardware and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive
Care Unit (ICU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by Type - Open with
Consultants, Intensivist, Open and Co-managed - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 61: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive
Care Unit (ICU) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Open with Consultants, Intensivist, Open and Co-managed for
the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 62: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by Component - Hardware and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive
Care Unit (ICU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) by Type - Open with
Consultants, Intensivist, Open and Co-managed - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Intensive
Care Unit (ICU) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Open with Consultants, Intensivist, Open and Co-managed for
the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Global Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market to Reach $12.9 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) estimated at US$4. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.
