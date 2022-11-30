Global Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market to Reach $11.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033088/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 34.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. E-Band, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 35.8% CAGR and reach US$9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the V-Band segment is readjusted to a revised 29.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $431.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 33.3% CAGR
The Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$431.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 33.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 31% and 29.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.2% CAGR.
Other Frequency Bands Segment to Record 32.5% CAGR
In the global Other Frequency Bands segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 32.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$108 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$771.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)
Aviat Networks, Inc.
BridgeWave Communications, Inc.
E-Band Communications, LLC
ELVA-1 and Wireless Excellence Ltd.
Farran Technology Ltd.
Keysight Technologies, Inc.
L3 Technologies, Inc.
LightPointe Communications, Inc.
Millitech, Inc.
NEC Corporation
Proxim Wireless
QuinStar Technology, Inc.
Renaissance Electronics & Communications (HXi)
SAGE Millimeter, Inc.
Siklu Communication Ltd.
Smiths Group Plc.
Vubiq Networks, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Global Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market to Reach $11.4 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Telecom Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology estimated at US$1. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.
