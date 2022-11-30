Management change at ALK

English Danish

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) today announced that Søren Jelert, Executive Vice President, CFO and member of the Board of Management, has decided to resign his position to join a company in another sector and will expectedly leave ALK on 31 May 2023.



Chairman of the Board of Directors, Anders Hedegaard, and President & CEO, Carsten Hellmann said: "We would like to offer our sincere thanks to Søren for his pivotal role in ALK's transformation over the past five years. We wish him the best of luck in his future career.”

A search for a new CFO has been initiated.

