Global Robotics Market is projected to grow to US$ 86.20 Billion by 2027

Industrial robotics plays an essential role in modern industrial automation technology. One cannot imagine a transfer to the next manufacturing paradigm without industrial robotics being involved in various production phases. The service robot market comprises many types of robots, most of which can be used for applications in multiple industries.



Around the World, Many government and industry research funding programs have been initiated in recent years. Such programs include the National Robotics Initiative in the US, the SPARC program in the EU, the Robot Revolution Initiative in Japan, the Made in China 2025 program, and the Industries 4.0 program in Germany. Most of these programs are aimed at the larger field of robotics and automation.



Industrial Robots & Service Robots Future Looks Promising

Both industrial and service robots use many robotics technology concepts. Therefore, these programs will undoubtedly significantly affect the development of the robot industry in the future. In addition, recent technological advancements in the robotics industry and AI have led to the introduction of IoRT, which uses devices to fuse sensor data from multiple sources and use intelligence to determine the course of action.



As Robotics Industry 4.0 plays a pivotal role in global manufacturing, The Internet of Robotic Things will help in more efficient and accessible methods for robotic manipulation and grasping in manufacturing functionalities leading to increased use of robotics. As a result, Renub Research expects that Worldwide Robotics Market will grow with double digit CAGR of 15.25% from 2022 to 2027.



According to United Nations by 2050, 16% of the world’s population will be over age 65, up from 9% in 2019. Therefore, the aging population is a significant growth factor in deploying robots in assistance applications and domestic healthcare. This will lead to growth in the Service Robotics Market. As per our research findings Global Robotics Industry was US$ 42.4 Billion in 2022.



Regional Analysis: Robotics Industry

The USA is the largest robot user in the Americas, reaching a new operational stock. Most USA robots are imported from Europe, China, and Japan. Asia remains the most robust industrial robots operational stock market for the region’s largest adopter. As labour costs are rising in China it is fast increasing the number of robots. India is also not far behind it has doubled the number of robots operating in the country’s factories.



Companies are delivering food, and other industries are showing increasing demand. Following this ever-demand, the global growth of food and medication delivery robots will be observed in 2023. This growing demand and supply would also drive the demand for robots supporting last-mile deliveries.



For Instance, in 2020, KUKA signed an agreement with BMW AG to manufacture around 5,000 robots deployed in new production supply lines and factories worldwide. In addition, KUKA worldwide also stated industrial robots production and would be deployed at the BMW Group’s international production sites to manufacture the current and future vehicle models.



In 2020, Shanghai SK Automation Technology Co provided intelligent equipment for automotive manufacturers, announced IPO offering on the STAR market, and raised RMB 733.15 Million.



Key Companies Performance

The market key players are expanding their customer base across the world. In addition, the companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives and development towards the new product to increase market revenue.



? July 2021 - ASTI Mobile Robotics Group acquired by ABB, which will expand ABB’s robotics portfolio & automation offering and make it the only company to operate for the next generation of flexible automation.



? April 2021 - Panasonic Corporation introduced a mass-production model of its Walk Training Robot, designed to provide safe and effective walk training for older adults. The company further offers a robot-assisted service to care facilities, hospitals, and other organizations.



The Global Robotics Market is categorized by Type Industrial (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metal, Chemical, Rubber and Plastics, Food), Region (America, (US, Canada, Mexico & Others) Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain & Others), Asia (China, India, Japan, Republic of Korea, Thailand and Others) and Rest of the World), Service (Defense, Agriculture, Logistics, Medical, Construction, Mobile Platform, and Inspection), Region (North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World), and includes analysis of companies such as Yaskawa Electric Corporation, iRobot, Intuitive Surgical, Fanuc Corporation, ABB Limited, Stryker Corporation and Panasonic Corporation.



