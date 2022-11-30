Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market to Reach $47.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Telecom Cloud Billing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033086/?utm_source=GNW

Convergent, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 24.1% CAGR and reach US$18.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Prepaid segment is readjusted to a revised 26.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.3% CAGR



The Telecom Cloud Billing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.2% and 20% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.7% CAGR.



Postpaid Segment to Record 22% CAGR



In the global Postpaid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 22% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

Amdocs, Inc.

Asiainfo, Inc.

Cerillion PLC

CGI Group, Inc.

Computer Sciences Corporation

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

Jbilling

Mind CTI, Ltd.

Netcracker Technology (NEC Corporation)

Oracle Corporation

Redknee Solutions Inc.

Tech Mahindra Limited

Zuora, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033086/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Telecom Cloud Billing - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Cloud Billing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Convergent by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Convergent by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Convergent by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prepaid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Prepaid by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Postpaid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Postpaid by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Postpaid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Interconnect by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Interconnect by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Interconnect by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roaming by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Roaming by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Roaming by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Billing Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Billing Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Billing Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Individuals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Individuals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Individuals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Enterprises by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Enterprises by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Revenue Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Revenue Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Revenue Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Account Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Account Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Account Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Customer Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Customer Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Customer Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Telecom Cloud Billing Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Telecom Cloud Billing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Cloud Billing by Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid,

Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming and Other Billing Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect,

Roaming and Other Billing Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Billing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming and Other

Billing Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Cloud Billing by End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Individuals

and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Cloud Billing by Application - Revenue Management,

Account Management and Customer Management - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Application - Revenue Management, Account Management and

Customer Management Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Revenue

Management, Account Management and Customer Management for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Cloud Billing by Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid,

Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming and Other Billing Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect,

Roaming and Other Billing Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by Billing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming and Other

Billing Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Cloud Billing by End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individuals and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Cloud Billing by Application - Revenue Management,

Account Management and Customer Management - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Application - Revenue Management, Account Management and

Customer Management Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Revenue Management, Account Management and Customer Management

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Telecom Cloud Billing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Cloud Billing by Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid,

Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming and Other Billing Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect,

Roaming and Other Billing Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by Billing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming and Other

Billing Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Cloud Billing by End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individuals and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Cloud Billing by Application - Revenue Management,

Account Management and Customer Management - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Application - Revenue Management, Account Management and

Customer Management Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Revenue Management, Account Management and Customer Management

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Telecom Cloud Billing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Cloud Billing by Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid,

Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming and Other Billing Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect,

Roaming and Other Billing Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by Billing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming and Other

Billing Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Cloud Billing by End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individuals and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Cloud Billing by Application - Revenue Management,

Account Management and Customer Management - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Application - Revenue Management, Account Management and

Customer Management Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Revenue Management, Account Management and Customer Management

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Telecom Cloud Billing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Cloud Billing by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Cloud Billing by Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid,

Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming and Other Billing Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect,

Roaming and Other Billing Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by Billing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming and Other

Billing Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Cloud Billing by End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individuals and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Cloud Billing by Application - Revenue Management,

Account Management and Customer Management - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Application - Revenue Management, Account Management and

Customer Management Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Revenue Management, Account Management and Customer Management

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Telecom Cloud Billing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Cloud Billing by Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid,

Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming and Other Billing Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect,

Roaming and Other Billing Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by Billing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming and Other

Billing Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Cloud Billing by End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individuals and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Cloud Billing by Application - Revenue Management,

Account Management and Customer Management - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Application - Revenue Management, Account Management and

Customer Management Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Revenue Management, Account Management and Customer Management

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Telecom Cloud Billing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Cloud Billing by Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid,

Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming and Other Billing Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect,

Roaming and Other Billing Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by Billing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming and Other

Billing Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Cloud Billing by End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud

Billing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individuals and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Cloud Billing by Application - Revenue Management,

Account Management and Customer Management - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Application - Revenue Management, Account Management and

Customer Management Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud

Billing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Revenue Management, Account Management and Customer

Management for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Cloud Billing by Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid,

Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming and Other Billing Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect,

Roaming and Other Billing Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by Billing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming and Other

Billing Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Cloud Billing by End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individuals and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Cloud Billing by Application - Revenue Management,

Account Management and Customer Management - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Application - Revenue Management, Account Management and

Customer Management Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Revenue Management, Account Management and Customer Management

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Telecom Cloud Billing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Cloud Billing by Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid,

Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming and Other Billing Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect,

Roaming and Other Billing Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Billing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming and Other

Billing Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Cloud Billing by End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Individuals

and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Cloud Billing by Application - Revenue Management,

Account Management and Customer Management - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: UK Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Application - Revenue Management, Account Management and

Customer Management Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Revenue

Management, Account Management and Customer Management for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 122: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Telecom Cloud Billing by Billing Type -

Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming and Other

Billing Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Telecom Cloud

Billing by Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid,

Interconnect, Roaming and Other Billing Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud

Billing by Billing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming and

Other Billing Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 125: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Telecom Cloud Billing by End-Use - Individuals and

Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Telecom Cloud

Billing by End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 127: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud

Billing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individuals and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 128: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Telecom Cloud Billing by Application - Revenue

Management, Account Management and Customer Management -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Telecom Cloud

Billing by Application - Revenue Management, Account Management

and Customer Management Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 130: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud

Billing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Revenue Management, Account Management and Customer

Management for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033086/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________