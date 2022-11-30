Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market to Reach $47.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Telecom Cloud Billing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033086/?utm_source=GNW
Convergent, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 24.1% CAGR and reach US$18.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Prepaid segment is readjusted to a revised 26.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.3% CAGR
The Telecom Cloud Billing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.2% and 20% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.7% CAGR.
Postpaid Segment to Record 22% CAGR
In the global Postpaid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 22% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Amdocs, Inc.
Asiainfo, Inc.
Cerillion PLC
CGI Group, Inc.
Computer Sciences Corporation
Ericsson
Huawei Technologies
Jbilling
Mind CTI, Ltd.
Netcracker Technology (NEC Corporation)
Oracle Corporation
Redknee Solutions Inc.
Tech Mahindra Limited
Zuora, Inc.

I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Telecom Cloud Billing - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market to Reach $47.3 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Telecom Cloud Billing estimated at US$10. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47. 3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
