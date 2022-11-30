Companies In The Plasma Fractionation Market Are Introducing Advanced Technologies Such As HYCON As Per The Business Research Company's Plasma Fractionation Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!



According to The Business Research Company’s research on the plasma fractionation market, technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the plasma fractionation market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies such as HYCON that work on self-cleaning, and fully automatic separator to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in Jun 2021 GAE a Germany-based company that manufactures systems for pharmaceutical sectors, launched HYCON, a fully automatic separator. That enables one-touch production for the separation of blood plasma and plasma proteins in clean room applications. With the help of the self-cleaning, and fully automatic separator helps to improve hygienic conditions, cross-contamination prevention, and batch safety.

The global plasma fractionation market size is expected to grow from $24.04 billion in 2021 to $25.97 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.02%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The plasma fractionation market is expected to grow to $35.67 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.26%.

The increasing number of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the plasma fractionation market going forward. Chronic diseases are defined as conditions that last 1 year or more and require ongoing medical attention, their examples include diseased such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. Treatment of patients with chronic diseases through access to plasma products reduces morbidity, improves the quality of life, and is cost-effective, this will in turn increase the demand for plasma fractionation. For instance, According to World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based health promotion agency, in 2021, chronic disease prevalence is expected to rise by 57% by the year 2020. As per April 2021 data these diseases kill 41 million people each year, equivalent to 71% of all deaths globally. Therefore, increasing cases of chronic diseases are driving the growth of the healthcare analytical testing service market. Therefore, an increasing number of chronic diseases of all ages is expected to propel the growth of the plasma fractionation market.

Major players in the plasma fractionation market are Baxter International Inc, Bio Products Laboratory, Biotest AG, CSL Limited, Grifols S.A, Kedrion S.p.A, LFB S. A., Octapharma AG, Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Chinese Biological Products Inc, Japan Blood Products Organization, Green Cross Corporation, and Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The global plasma fractionation market is segmented By Product into Immunoglobulins, Coagulation Factors, Albumin, Protease Inhibitors; By Application into Immunology, Hematology, Neurology, Critical Care, Hemato-Oncology, Rheumatology; By End User into Hospitals and Clinics, Clinical Research Laboratories, Academic Institutes

North America was the largest region in the plasma fractionation market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the plasma fractionation market during the forecast period. The regions covered in plasma fractionation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

