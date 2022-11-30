Global Messenger RNA (mRNA) Vaccines & Therapeutics Market will reach US$ 26.34 Billion by 2028

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Messenger RNA (mRNA) Vaccines & Therapeutics Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368662/?utm_source=GNW

Infection prevention mRNA vaccines, infectious disease treatment mRNA vaccines, customized cancer therapy mRNA vaccines, and standardization of cancer treatment mRNA vaccines are frequent types of vaccinations and therapies. They are injected into the body to activate virus-detecting immunological sensors and cause the cells to generate viral antigen proteins. This improves B- and T-cell responses, which helps the body’s immunity.



Global Messenger RNA (mRNA) Vaccines & Therapeutics Market Size will expand at a CAGR of 14.60% from 2022 to 2028:



mRNA vaccines and treatments are generated employing new technologies that are more effective against infections, have higher potency, improved immunogenicity, and are relatively more cost-effective than conventional pharmaceuticals. One of the critical factors propelling the development of the Global Messenger RNA (mRNA) Vaccines & Therapeutics Market is the increased prevalence of medical disorders such as diabetes, TB, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). In addition, the industry also benefits from rising demand for therapeutic drugs and vaccines for Ebola, influenza, HIV, and other viral illnesses.



Evolution of the Global Messenger RNA (mRNA) Vaccines & Therapeutics Industry amidst Pandemic:



With the launch and widespread usage of mRNA vaccines and therapies for COVID-19, 2020 marked a watershed moment for mRNA technology platforms. As a result, the combined market valuation of mRNA platforms had increased fast by 2020. The increase in market value reflects expectations that mRNA technology will give far more than the current COVID-19 preventive vaccines. According to the research, the Global Messenger RNA (mRNA) Vaccines and Therapeutics Market was valued at US$ 11.63 Billion in 2022.



Global Messenger RNA (mRNA) Vaccines & Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Analysis:



By Type, the market is bifurcated into Infection Prevention mRNA Vaccine, Infectious Disease Treatment mRNA Vaccine, Individualized Cancer Treatment mRNA Vaccine, and Standardization of Cancer Treatment mRNA Vaccine.



By Application, Cancer, Infectious Diseases, and Others are the major segments covered in our report. As per our estimates, Infectious Diseases hold a significant share in the market and are estimated to remain dominant throughout the forecasted period.



By End User, we have studied the market for hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostics Centers, and Others. As per our analysis, clinics and diagnostic centers are gaining traction with the advancement of technology applications. However, hospitals tend to remain dominant throughout the study period.



By Region, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America is estimated to monopolize the Global Messenger RNA (mRNA) Vaccines & Therapeutics Market. The market in North America is contrived by an increase in demand for COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, major players operating in the US, and an exponential rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the US.



Key Players:



Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Intellia Therapeutics, Moderna Inc, CureVac N.V., Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, and BioNTech are the prominent companies in the Global Messenger RNA (mRNA) Vaccines & Therapeutics Market examined in our analysis. In addition, we have discussed the competition landscape section of the study, which included an overview, the latest development strategies, and market revenue analysis of the above-mentioned worldwide companies. Surprisingly, the major firms invest in mRNA technologies since they can integrate numerous molecules into a therapeutic drug, which is a huge growth factor.



This latest report “Global Messenger RNA (mRNA) Vaccines & Therapeutics Market, Global Forecast By Type (Infection Prevention mRNA Vaccine, Infectious Disease Treatment mRNA Vaccine, Individualized Cancer Treatment mRNA Vaccine and Standardization of Cancer Treatment mRNA Vaccine), Application (Cancer, Infectious Diseases and Others), End User (Hospital, Clinics, Diagnostics Centers and Others), Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World), Companies (Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Intellia Therapeutics, Moderna Inc, CureVac N.V., Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, and BioNTech)” provides a detailed analysis of Global Messenger RNA (mRNA) Vaccines & Therapeutics Industry.



Type - The market has been studied from 4 viewpoints:

1. Infection Prevention mRNA Vaccine

2. Infectious Disease Treatment mRNA Vaccine

3. Individualized Cancer Treatment mRNA Vaccine

4. Standardization of Cancer Treatment mRNA Vaccine



Application - The market has been studied from 3 viewpoints:

1. Cancer

2. Infectious Diseases

3. Others



End Use - The market has been studied from 4 viewpoints:

1. Hospital

2. Clinics

3. Diagnostics Centers

4. Others



Region - The market has been studied from 4 viewpoints:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Rest of the World



Company Insights:

• Overview

• Recent Development

• Revenue



Key Players:

1. Pfizer

2. GlaxoSmithKline’s

3. Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited.

4. Intellia Therapeutics

5. Moderna Inc

6. CureVac N.V.

7. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings

8. BioNTech

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368662/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________