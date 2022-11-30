English Swedish

Ålandsbanken Abp

Changes in company’s own shares

30.11.2022 at 18:30 EET



Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 30.11.2022

Date 30.11.2022 Exchange

Bourse trade Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (XHEL)

Buy Share class ALBBV Amount 350 Average price/share 35.3629 EUR Highest price/share 35.4000 EUR Lowest price/share 35.2000 EUR Total price 12,377.02 EUR

The shares held by Ålandsbanken Abp on 30.11.2022:





ALBBV 267,297

On behalf of Ålandsbanken Abp





Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:





Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505

Attachment