Global Technical Insulation Market to Reach $10.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Technical Insulation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033085/?utm_source=GNW

9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Man-made Mineral Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Flexible Foam segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR



The Technical Insulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.







Rigid Foam Segment to Record 4% CAGR



In the global Rigid Foam segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$790.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -

Armacell International S.A.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Durkee (Wuhan) Insulation Material Co. Ltd.

Etex Group Sa

Huamei Energy-Saving Technology Group Co. Ltd

Interep Sas

Johns Manville

Kingspan Group PLC

Knauf Insulation

L’isolante K-Flex S.P.A.

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

NMC SA

Owens Corning

Palziv Inc.

Recticel Nv/SA

Rockwool International A/S

Saint-Gobain Isover

Unifrax I LLC

Wincell Insulation Material Co. Ltd.

Zotefoams PLC





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033085/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Technical Insulation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Insulation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Technical Insulation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Technical Insulation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Man-made Mineral Fiber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Man-made Mineral Fiber by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Man-made Mineral Fiber

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Foam by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Flexible Foam by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Flexible Foam by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rigid Foam by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Rigid Foam by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Rigid Foam by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial & OEM by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Industrial & OEM by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial & OEM by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Energy by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Buildings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Commercial Buildings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Buildings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Technical Insulation Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Technical Insulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Insulation by Product Type - Man-made Mineral Fiber,

Flexible Foam and Rigid Foam - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Technical Insulation by

Product Type - Man-made Mineral Fiber, Flexible Foam and Rigid

Foam Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Technical Insulation by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Man-made

Mineral Fiber, Flexible Foam and Rigid Foam for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Insulation by End-Use - Industrial & OEM, Energy,

Transportation and Commercial Buildings - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Technical Insulation by

End-Use - Industrial & OEM, Energy, Transportation and

Commercial Buildings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Technical Insulation by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial &

OEM, Energy, Transportation and Commercial Buildings for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Insulation by Product Type - Man-made Mineral Fiber,

Flexible Foam and Rigid Foam - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Technical Insulation by

Product Type - Man-made Mineral Fiber, Flexible Foam and Rigid

Foam Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Technical Insulation

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Man-made Mineral Fiber, Flexible Foam and Rigid Foam for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Insulation by End-Use - Industrial & OEM, Energy,

Transportation and Commercial Buildings - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Technical Insulation by

End-Use - Industrial & OEM, Energy, Transportation and

Commercial Buildings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Technical Insulation

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial &

OEM, Energy, Transportation and Commercial Buildings for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Technical Insulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Insulation by Product Type - Man-made Mineral Fiber,

Flexible Foam and Rigid Foam - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Technical Insulation by

Product Type - Man-made Mineral Fiber, Flexible Foam and Rigid

Foam Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Technical Insulation by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Man-made

Mineral Fiber, Flexible Foam and Rigid Foam for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Insulation by End-Use - Industrial & OEM, Energy,

Transportation and Commercial Buildings - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Technical Insulation by

End-Use - Industrial & OEM, Energy, Transportation and

Commercial Buildings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Technical Insulation by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial &

OEM, Energy, Transportation and Commercial Buildings for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Technical Insulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Insulation by Product Type - Man-made Mineral Fiber,

Flexible Foam and Rigid Foam - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Technical Insulation by

Product Type - Man-made Mineral Fiber, Flexible Foam and Rigid

Foam Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Technical Insulation by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Man-made

Mineral Fiber, Flexible Foam and Rigid Foam for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Insulation by End-Use - Industrial & OEM, Energy,

Transportation and Commercial Buildings - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Technical Insulation by

End-Use - Industrial & OEM, Energy, Transportation and

Commercial Buildings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Technical Insulation by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial &

OEM, Energy, Transportation and Commercial Buildings for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Technical Insulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Insulation by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Technical Insulation by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Technical Insulation

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Insulation by Product Type - Man-made Mineral Fiber,

Flexible Foam and Rigid Foam - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Technical Insulation by

Product Type - Man-made Mineral Fiber, Flexible Foam and Rigid

Foam Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Technical Insulation

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Man-made Mineral Fiber, Flexible Foam and Rigid Foam for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Insulation by End-Use - Industrial & OEM, Energy,

Transportation and Commercial Buildings - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Technical Insulation by

End-Use - Industrial & OEM, Energy, Transportation and

Commercial Buildings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Technical Insulation

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial &

OEM, Energy, Transportation and Commercial Buildings for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Technical Insulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Insulation by Product Type - Man-made Mineral Fiber,

Flexible Foam and Rigid Foam - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Technical Insulation by

Product Type - Man-made Mineral Fiber, Flexible Foam and Rigid

Foam Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Technical Insulation

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Man-made Mineral Fiber, Flexible Foam and Rigid Foam for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Insulation by End-Use - Industrial & OEM, Energy,

Transportation and Commercial Buildings - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Technical Insulation by

End-Use - Industrial & OEM, Energy, Transportation and

Commercial Buildings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Technical Insulation

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial &

OEM, Energy, Transportation and Commercial Buildings for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Technical Insulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Insulation by Product Type - Man-made Mineral Fiber,

Flexible Foam and Rigid Foam - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Technical Insulation by

Product Type - Man-made Mineral Fiber, Flexible Foam and Rigid

Foam Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Technical Insulation

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Man-made Mineral Fiber, Flexible Foam and Rigid Foam for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Insulation by End-Use - Industrial & OEM, Energy,

Transportation and Commercial Buildings - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Technical Insulation by

End-Use - Industrial & OEM, Energy, Transportation and

Commercial Buildings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Technical Insulation

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial &

OEM, Energy, Transportation and Commercial Buildings for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Insulation by Product Type - Man-made Mineral Fiber,

Flexible Foam and Rigid Foam - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Technical Insulation by

Product Type - Man-made Mineral Fiber, Flexible Foam and Rigid

Foam Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Technical Insulation by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Man-made

Mineral Fiber, Flexible Foam and Rigid Foam for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Insulation by End-Use - Industrial & OEM, Energy,

Transportation and Commercial Buildings - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Technical Insulation by

End-Use - Industrial & OEM, Energy, Transportation and

Commercial Buildings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Technical Insulation by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial &

OEM, Energy, Transportation and Commercial Buildings for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Technical Insulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Insulation by Product Type - Man-made Mineral Fiber,

Flexible Foam and Rigid Foam - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Technical Insulation by

Product Type - Man-made Mineral Fiber, Flexible Foam and Rigid

Foam Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Technical Insulation by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Man-made

Mineral Fiber, Flexible Foam and Rigid Foam for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Insulation by End-Use - Industrial & OEM, Energy,

Transportation and Commercial Buildings - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Technical Insulation by

End-Use - Industrial & OEM, Energy, Transportation and

Commercial Buildings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Technical Insulation by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial &

OEM, Energy, Transportation and Commercial Buildings for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Insulation by Product Type - Man-made Mineral Fiber,

Flexible Foam and Rigid Foam - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Technical Insulation by

Product Type - Man-made Mineral Fiber, Flexible Foam and Rigid

Foam Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Technical Insulation by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Man-made

Mineral Fiber, Flexible Foam and Rigid Foam for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Insulation by End-Use - Industrial & OEM, Energy,

Transportation and Commercial Buildings - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Technical Insulation by

End-Use - Industrial & OEM, Energy, Transportation and

Commercial Buildings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Technical Insulation by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial &

OEM, Energy, Transportation and Commercial Buildings for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Insulation by Product Type - Man-made Mineral Fiber,

Flexible Foam and Rigid Foam - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Technical Insulation by

Product Type - Man-made Mineral Fiber, Flexible Foam and Rigid

Foam Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Technical Insulation

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Man-made Mineral Fiber, Flexible Foam and Rigid Foam for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Insulation by End-Use - Industrial & OEM, Energy,

Transportation and Commercial Buildings - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Technical Insulation by

End-Use - Industrial & OEM, Energy, Transportation and

Commercial Buildings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Technical Insulation

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial &

OEM, Energy, Transportation and Commercial Buildings for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Technical Insulation by Product Type - Man-made Mineral

Fiber, Flexible Foam and Rigid Foam - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Technical

Insulation by Product Type - Man-made Mineral Fiber, Flexible

Foam and Rigid Foam Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Technical

Insulation by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Man-made Mineral Fiber, Flexible Foam and Rigid Foam

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Technical Insulation by End-Use - Industrial & OEM, Energy,

Transportation and Commercial Buildings - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Technical

Insulation by End-Use - Industrial & OEM, Energy,

Transportation and Commercial Buildings Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Technical

Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial & OEM, Energy, Transportation and Commercial

Buildings for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Technical Insulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Technical Insulation by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Technical

Insulation by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Technical

Insulation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Technical Insulation by Product Type - Man-made Mineral

Fiber, Flexible Foam and Rigid Foam - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Technical

Insulation by Product Type - Man-made Mineral Fiber, Flexible

Foam and Rigid Foam Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Technical

Insulation by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Man-made Mineral Fiber, Flexible Foam and Rigid Foam

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Technical Insulation by End-Use - Industrial & OEM, Energy,

Transportation and Commercial Buildings - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Technical

Insulation by End-Use - Industrial & OEM, Energy,

Transportation and Commercial Buildings Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Technical

Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial & OEM, Energy, Transportation and Commercial

Buildings for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Technical Insulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Insulation by Product Type - Man-made Mineral Fiber,

Flexible Foam and Rigid Foam - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Technical Insulation

by Product Type - Man-made Mineral Fiber, Flexible Foam and

Rigid Foam Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Technical

Insulation by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Man-made Mineral Fiber, Flexible Foam and Rigid Foam

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Insulation by End-Use - Industrial & OEM, Energy,

Transportation and Commercial Buildings - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Technical Insulation

by End-Use - Industrial & OEM, Energy, Transportation and

Commercial Buildings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Technical

Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial & OEM, Energy, Transportation and Commercial

Buildings for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Technical Insulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Insulation by Product Type - Man-made Mineral Fiber,

Flexible Foam and Rigid Foam - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: India Historic Review for Technical Insulation by

Product Type - Man-made Mineral Fiber, Flexible Foam and Rigid

Foam Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: India 15-Year Perspective for Technical Insulation

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Man-made Mineral Fiber, Flexible Foam and Rigid Foam for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Technical Insulation by End-Use - Industrial & OEM, Energy,

Transportation and Commercial Buildings - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 120: India Historic Review for Technical Insulation by

End-Use - Industrial & OEM, Energy, Transportation and

Commercial Buildings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: India 15-Year Perspective for Technical Insulation

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial &

OEM, Energy, Transportation and Commercial Buildings for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Technical Insulation by Product Type - Man-made Mineral

Fiber, Flexible Foam and Rigid Foam - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Technical Insulation

by Product Type - Man-made Mineral Fiber, Flexible Foam and

Rigid Foam Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Technical

Insulation by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Man-made Mineral Fiber, Flexible Foam and Rigid Foam

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 125: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Technical Insulation by End-Use - Industrial & OEM, Energy,

Transportation and Commercial Buildings - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033085/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________