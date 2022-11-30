New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Intelligence for Law Enforcement Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368650/?utm_source=GNW

Federal agencies are willing to converge the traditional technologies of their security solutions with digital intelligence (DI) platforms to perform better and faster operations when confronting an attack.As the security industry continues digitizing new devices, endpoints, sensor systems, and software platforms for its operations, the data volume being collected and requiring analysis grows exponentially.



In addition, there are information silos among business operations systems, IT security, and physical security teams, leaving significant gaps in situational awareness and vulnerabilities against cyber threats.



This risks public safety and the lawful functioning of organizations.



DI solutions answer the needs of law enforcement agencies by converging security solutions to provide comprehensive intelligence based on contextual analysis, historical alerts, and predictive capabilities that understand the risks organizations may face in a threat environment.



In this report, the analyst examines market trends, changes in law enforcement with the introduction of DI technologies, and the switch of criminal activity to a more digitalized way.



We also examine how the security industry shifted from fragmented and siloed security solutions to an integrated security strategy, leading to the growing segment for accurate DI solutions.



Notably, the report offers industry stakeholders insights into changing budget patterns among law enforcement agencies toward DI solutions and lawful data collection to capitalize on opportunities while ensuring adherence to strict privacy regulations.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368650/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________