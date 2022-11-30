New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Task Management Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033078/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.2% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 15.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $926.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.2% CAGR
The Task Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$926.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.3% and 11.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Airtable
Asana
Atlassian
Azendoo
Basecamp
Bitrix Inc.
Clarizen
Clickup
Clubhouse
Doist
Evernote Corporation
GitHub
Inflectra
Linear
Meisterlabs
Microsoft
Monday.Com
Pivotal Software
Quick Base
Redbooth
Ringcentral
Smartsheet
Teamwork.Com
Timecamp
Todo.Vu
Upland Software
Workfront
Wrike
Zoho
Global Task Management Software Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Task Management Software estimated at US$3. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8. 3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 13.
