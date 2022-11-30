Vision Retirement Introduces Cost-Effective 'Test Drive' Consultation Solution

RIDGEWOOD, N.J., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent advisory firm Vision Retirement, headquartered in Ridgewood, New Jersey, has announced the unveiling of its brand-new VR Test Drive option that is specifically designed for prospective clients. Offering an in-depth review of a client's current finances, the solution provides for simple one-on-one engagement with a CFP® professional and the ability to better evaluate if Vision Retirement offers the best long-term fit for the client's needs.

A complete package, VR Test Drive includes an investment portfolio analysis with risk score identification and a "current versus ideal" investment allocation comparison, tax planning observations to identify tax-saving opportunities as well as a personal scorecard that gives prospective clients a visual snapshot of their net worth. The affordable one-time cost is $295. If, after the initial assessment, a prospective customer decides to partner with Vision Retirement as a client within 30 days, the fee is then credited back to his or her account to procure firm advice, planning and/or tax preparation services on a future date.

"Joining an advisory firm can feel daunting, especially when it comes to completely looking into the state of your finances and understanding which direction is needed for optimal financial wellness today and into the future," says Paul Muller, AEP®, CFP®, and founder of Vision Retirement. "We created VR Test Drive as an introductory solution for potential clients to engage with a CFP® professional and ultimately feel prepared to navigate the road ahead."

Prospective clients can schedule a VR Test Drive appointment either in-person at Vision Retirement's Ridgewood, New Jersey, or Poughkeepsie, New York, offices or on a virtual basis. The $295 fee is then refunded to the account of anyone who signs up as a client within a 30-day period. To learn more about VR Test Drive, visit www.visionretirement.com/testdrive.

About Vision Retirement

Vision Retirement is an independent registered advisor (RIA) firm headquartered in Ridgewood, New Jersey. Launched in 2006 to better help people prepare for retirement and feel more confident in their decision-making, Vision Retirement's mission is to provide clients with clarity and guidance so they can enjoy a comfortable and stress-free retirement. For more information, call 201-447-2212 or visit www.visionretirement.com.

Contact Information:

Paul Muller

Founder & CCO

pmuller@visionretirement.com

2014472212



