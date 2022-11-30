Global Cell And Tissue Culture Supplies Market Size To Exceed 58.3 billion by 2030

New York, United States , Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cell And Tissue Culture Supplies Market Size to grow from USD 21.9 billion in 2021 to USD 58.3 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period. The cell and tissue culture supplies market has grown due to the demand for artificial organs and biopharmaceuticals. In addition, R&D activities are increasing along with the use of cell and tissue cultures.

The Incubators segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the instruments, the global cell and tissue culture supplies market are categorized into Biosafety Cabinets, Cryostorage Equipment, Incubators, And Pipetting Instruments. The Incubators segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. Incubators are frequently used to investigate tissue cultures, which entail the removal of small pieces of animal or plant tissue.

The Petri dishes segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the type, the Cell and tissue culture supplies market are categorized into Petri Dishes, Roller Bottle Culture Apparatus, Culture Systems & Bioreactors, Culture Cylinders, Spreaders, Syringe Fillers, Serological Pipettes, Scrapers & Lifters, And Tissue Grinders. The Petri dishes segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. In laboratories, Petri dishes are frequently used to research microorganisms. It is a shallow cylindrical round glass that is essential for cultivating cultures of cells, viruses, bacteria, and other microbes. These dishes can also be used for other things, such as drying off liquids to remove residue.

Browse 79 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 195 Pages and in-depth TOC on “ Global Cell And Tissue Culture Supplies Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Instruments (Biosafety Cabinets, Cryostorage Equipment, Incubators, And Pipetting Instruments), By Type (Petri Dishes, Roller Bottle Culture Apparatus, Culture Systems & Bioreactors, Culture Cylinders, Spreaders, Syringe Fillers, Serological Pipettes, Scrapers & Lifters, And Tissue Grinders), By Consumable (Sera, Contamination Detection Kits, Reagents, Media, And Cryoprotective Agents), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

The Media segment is to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the consumables, the Cell and tissue culture supplies market are categorized into Sera, Contamination Detection Kits, Reagents, Media, And Cryoprotective Agents. The Media segment is to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Certain inorganic chemicals and inorganic salts make up the chemical or synthetic medium that is used in tissue culture. The growth of the culture medium may also contain several types of tissue cultures and living cells. Two types of media are referred to as special-purpose media: selective media and enriched media.

Asia-Pacific to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Global Cell and Tissue Culture Supplies Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022. This is primarily due to the emergence of significant market participants and the rising desire for individualized treatment. Additionally, the US government supports medical research because healthcare is one of the nation's top objectives. The Human Cancer Models Initiative, unveiled in 2016, has a three-year goal of developing 1,000 novel cell lines for researchers to analyze.

Some of the Key Developments:

In June 2022, to improve efficiency and productivity in bioprocesses for manufacturing monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, viral vectors, and therapeutic cells, Evonik introduced the cQrex range of cell culture components.

In February 2022, Cellular Evolution raised GBP 1.75 million to hasten the introduction of their continuous cell culture technology.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Cell and Tissue Culture Supplies Market include Avantor, Inc., BD Biosciences, BioIVT, Cell Culture Technologies, Corning Inc., GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Irvine Scientific Inc., Lonza Group AG, Merck Millipore GmbH, MP Biomedicals LLC, ORIGIO a/s, PromoCell GmbH, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., and Vitrolife AB. And Others.

