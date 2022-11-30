Announcing Metator - A Mixed Reality Open Metaverse

DUBAI, Arab Emirates, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experience a revolutionized life like never before. Metator is giving shape to new beginnings and changing the concept of daily life. Metator is an open Metaverse, where life experiences transform into opportunities leading towards a better future.

Metator - Experiences Beyond Reality

Introducing MetaTor, a mixed reality and open metaverse platform which makes life more thoughtful and easy, making the world a better place. MetaTor is a decentralized Metaverse powered by Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, and Polygon. Metator helps develop and nourishes talent to solve real-world problems. Metator covers all fields of life, creating an innovative impact to implement a digital and smart future.

Why Metator? There are thousands of metaverse projects being launched in the industry every day. Every brand and company has its own metaverse, for people to experience and use their products. This is where Metator stands out by providing a complete Metaverse platform for people to have all brands, companies, games, and experiences combined at a single place. From shopping experience to gaming, lifestyle to fashion, business to wedding ceremonies, and construction to entertainment, each experience is re-defined and enhanced by Metator.

Metator is an Open Metaverse and it welcomes people of all ages and spheres, to step up into the world of new opportunities and immersive experiences like never before. Metator eliminates all restrictions and limits, providing entry into the mixed reality world of Metator. Moreover, Metator is an open-source metaverse where professionals and experts from different fields can contribute by building their own tools which provides everyone the freedom to build in Metator. Metator has successfully launched an early developer access program, accepting applications from developers and technical experts. Applicants shall be shortlisted and invited to join team Metator in order to contribute and build.

Metator nourishes talent and creates opportunities to fight unemployment and make people's lives better. Metator will play an active and proactive role in fighting climate change, by bringing practicality into the sustainable digital ecosystem of Metaverse. This will lead to a massive reduction in CO2 emissions and in the consumption of natural, green and renewable energy.

The project has introduced the concept of Metator Souls, interactive AI souls backed by soulbound NFTs. People get to visit and meet their loved ones even after their death in Metator. It has also introduced multiple concepts into the Metaverse, including but not limited to:

Metator Shopping

Metator Weddings

Metator Fashion

Metator Gaming

Metator Homes

Metator Therapy

Metator Casino

Metator Space Exploration

Rule of Law

Metator Souls

Metator Business

Metator Edutainment

