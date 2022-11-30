Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Increase in number of shares and votes

English Swedish

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (“Fingerprints” or the “Company”) has, as previously announced, carried out a SEK 305 million rights issue of A-units (consisting of new A-shares and warrants) and B-units (consisting of new B-shares and warrants) (A-units and B-units together, “Units”). The issue of shares regarding Units subscribed for with unit subscription rights (the “Issue”) has resulted in changes in the number of shares and votes in Fingerprints as follows.



Prior to the Issue the total number of shares in the Company amounted to 323,423,024 (of which 6,000,000 A-shares and 317,423,024 B-shares). The total number of votes in the Company amounted to 377,423,024 (of which 60,000,000 pertains to the A-shares and 317,423,024 pertains to the B-shares). In connection with the Issue the number of shares in the Company increased by 86,130,005 shares (of which 1,875,000 A-shares and 84,255,005 B-shares) and the number of votes by 103,005,005 (of which 18,750,000 pertains to the A-shares and 84,255,005 pertains to the B-shares).

Following the Issue, and as of 30 November 2022, the total number of shares in the Company amounts to 409,553,029 (of which 7,875,000 A-shares and 401,678,029 B-shares). The total number of votes in the Company amounts to 480,428,029 (of which 78,750,000 pertains to the A-shares and 401,678,029 pertains to the B-shares).

