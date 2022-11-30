New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Space-as-a-Service Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368634/?utm_source=GNW





As such, the space sector is becoming a service-based industry with the adoption of the as-a-Service model, enabling complete outsourcing of satellite data and services, including satellite design, manufacture, launch, and operations, as well as data processing and delivery.



As the space sector heads toward becoming a service-based industry, new market participants will benefit from a lower barrier to entry, making the services derived from space assets more accessible.



This study examines the global market for space services and provides a general overview of the context in which new services can radically transform the space economy.

