Citation Vault’s Local SEO Solution: Scale The Business, Not The Overheads

Humble, Texas-based Citation Vault offers an effective SEO solution with 300 local citations, including unique business descriptions, custom URL structures, embedded Google My Business Maps, links to social media accounts, and Schema on all profile pages, ensuring a boost in local search engine results pages.

Consumers today rely heavily on web searches to find the best products and services in an area, and these searches are not just limited to Google. Many websites, local business directories, maps, apps, and social networks are geared toward helping customers find the best local businesses based on their search query. Therefore, it's essential to have a business listing on all the sites and apps the customers use.

Local citations also help improve a business's search ranking and can be an excellent resource for generating leads from potential customers. Ranked Local Citations - Worldwide in the top 10, Citation Vault offers 300 local sites to ensure that business listings reach the target audience and businesses get the most out of local SEO.

Local citations are an absolute necessity for any business serving customers in a specific geographic area. Search engines value local citations as having accurate and consistent information about a business on multiple sites makes it more credible and trustworthy. Therefore, a business with many local citations will rank higher on local SERPs (search engine results pages).

The higher visibility will eventually boost sales leads for the client, whether by phone, email, or at your place of business. Citation Vault’s Local Business Citations solution offers 300 local citations, ensuring a business profile goes live on all 300 Local Directories in a matter of hours. All business descriptions on each website are rewritten and unique, avoiding content duplication and Google filtering.

This is backed up by the company’s custom URL structures for the most relevant backlinks, embedded Google My Business Maps, links to social media accounts, and Schema on all profile pages. The platform's local citations provide both location and niche relevance worldwide, utilizing Google Maps API to establish more local prominence and expand the business location's dominance in a service area.

For more information, visit https://citationvault.com/.

One of the significant issues that can affect the ranking of a business when searching is inconsistent citation and NAP (Name, Address, Phone) data. Based on Moz's Local SEO Ranking Factors, NAP inconsistencies have been identified as the third-highest negative factor affecting local rankings. Citation Vault guarantees that the business listings throughout the various directories are accurate, as search engines promote businesses with accurate and consistent NAPs over those where it finds inconsistencies in the citations. People browsing the web will find the platform's Local SEO Citations are credible and trustworthy.

Citations are challenging to maintain, with various aggregators, user suggestions, manual errors, and other elements wreaking havoc with citation information. Nevertheless, there are plenty of services to outsource this Business Listing Management, but they have varying results and prices.

Pricing for Local Citations SEO can vary drastically, depending on the number of citations on various Directory Listings. Citation Vault is the only local citation service that offers an Unlimited Plan with a low monthly subscription to agency owners, SEOs, and local SEO providers. The company also provides an unlimited agency plan where the agency can add as many customers as they want. For its Black Friday Deal, Citation Vault is offering $1000 OFF and two months Free on its Unlimited Annual Agency Plan.

Citation Vault, a woman-led, veteran-owned, and family-run local business, was launched to meet a need within the value chain. After six years of owning an agency, the owners found that getting decent local citations that mattered was a challenge. They decided to build the solution missing in the marketplace, and Citation Vault was born.

