The Global Female Contraceptive Market is expected to grow by $5142.22 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Female Contraceptive Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04338702/?utm_source=GNW

32% during the forecast period. Our report on the female contraceptive market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of innovative marketing strategies, evolving consumer perspectives, and the availability of different methods of contraception.



The female contraceptive market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Female contraceptive devices

• Female contraceptive drugs



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing popularity of female condoms as one of the prime reasons driving the female contraceptive market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances in IUSs and the high growth of e-commerce platforms will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the female contraceptive market covers the following areas:

• Female contraceptive market sizing

• Female contraceptive market forecast

• Female contraceptive market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading female contraceptive market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Afaxys Pharma LLC, Agile Therapeutics Inc., Amgen Inc., Ansell Ltd., Bayer AG, CooperSurgical Inc., Cupid Ltd., Exeltis USA Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Mayer Laboratories Inc., Medisafe Distribution Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Mylan NV, Pfizer Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Veru Inc. Also, the female contraceptive market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04338702/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________