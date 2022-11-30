Global Talc Market to Reach $523.2 Million by 2027

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Talc Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033072/?utm_source=GNW
1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Talc Carbonate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$272 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Talc Chlorite segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $94.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR
The Talc market in the U.S. is estimated at US$94.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$109.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$70.5 Million by the year 2027.
Other Deposit Types Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR
In the global Other Deposit Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$28.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$40.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -
American Talc Company
BeiHai Group
Golcha Minerals
Guangxi Longguang
Guilin Guiguang
Haicheng Tianhe Chemistry Industry
Haicheng Xinda Mining
Hayashi-Kasei
HuaMei Development
Imerys
IMI FABI
Liaoning AIHAI
Liaoning Qian He
Longsheng Huamei
Magnesita
Minerals Technologies
Mondo Minerals
Nippon
Pingdu Mine Industrial
Specialty Minerals
Xilolite
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033072/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Talc - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Talc
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Talc by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Talc by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Talc
Carbonate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Talc Carbonate by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Talc Carbonate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Talc
Chlorite by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Talc Chlorite by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Talc Chlorite by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Deposit Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Deposit Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Deposit Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Plastics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pulp &
Paper by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Pulp & Paper by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Pulp & Paper by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cosmetics & Personal Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Cosmetics & Personal Care
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetics & Personal
Care by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paints & Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Paints & Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Paints & Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Ceramics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Ceramics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Talc Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Talc Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Talc
by Deposit Type - Talc Carbonate, Talc Chlorite and Other
Deposit Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Talc by Deposit Type - Talc
Carbonate, Talc Chlorite and Other Deposit Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Talc by Deposit Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Talc Carbonate, Talc
Chlorite and Other Deposit Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Talc
by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics &
Personal Care, Paints & Coatings, Ceramics and
Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Talc by End-Use - Other
End-Uses, Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics & Personal Care,
Paints & Coatings, Ceramics and Pharmaceuticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Talc by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other End-Uses,
Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paints &
Coatings, Ceramics and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Talc by Deposit Type - Talc Carbonate, Talc Chlorite and Other
Deposit Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Talc by Deposit Type -
Talc Carbonate, Talc Chlorite and Other Deposit Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Talc by Deposit Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Talc Carbonate, Talc
Chlorite and Other Deposit Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Talc by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Plastics, Pulp & Paper,
Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paints & Coatings, Ceramics and
Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Talc by End-Use - Other
End-Uses, Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics & Personal Care,
Paints & Coatings, Ceramics and Pharmaceuticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Talc by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other End-Uses,
Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paints &
Coatings, Ceramics and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Talc Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Talc
by Deposit Type - Talc Carbonate, Talc Chlorite and Other
Deposit Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Talc by Deposit Type - Talc
Carbonate, Talc Chlorite and Other Deposit Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Talc by Deposit Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Talc Carbonate, Talc
Chlorite and Other Deposit Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Talc
by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics &
Personal Care, Paints & Coatings, Ceramics and
Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Talc by End-Use - Other
End-Uses, Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics & Personal Care,
Paints & Coatings, Ceramics and Pharmaceuticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Talc by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other End-Uses,
Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paints &
Coatings, Ceramics and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Talc Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Talc
by Deposit Type - Talc Carbonate, Talc Chlorite and Other
Deposit Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Talc by Deposit Type - Talc
Carbonate, Talc Chlorite and Other Deposit Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Talc by Deposit Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Talc Carbonate, Talc
Chlorite and Other Deposit Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Talc
by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics &
Personal Care, Paints & Coatings, Ceramics and
Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Talc by End-Use - Other
End-Uses, Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics & Personal Care,
Paints & Coatings, Ceramics and Pharmaceuticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Talc by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other End-Uses,
Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paints &
Coatings, Ceramics and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Talc Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Talc by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Talc by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Talc by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Talc by Deposit Type - Talc Carbonate, Talc Chlorite and Other
Deposit Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Talc by Deposit Type -
Talc Carbonate, Talc Chlorite and Other Deposit Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Talc by Deposit Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Talc Carbonate, Talc
Chlorite and Other Deposit Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Talc by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Plastics, Pulp & Paper,
Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paints & Coatings, Ceramics and
Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Talc by End-Use - Other
End-Uses, Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics & Personal Care,
Paints & Coatings, Ceramics and Pharmaceuticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Talc by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other End-Uses,
Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paints &
Coatings, Ceramics and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Talc Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Talc by Deposit Type - Talc Carbonate, Talc Chlorite and Other
Deposit Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Talc by Deposit Type -
Talc Carbonate, Talc Chlorite and Other Deposit Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Talc by Deposit Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Talc Carbonate, Talc
Chlorite and Other Deposit Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Talc by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Plastics, Pulp & Paper,
Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paints & Coatings, Ceramics and
Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Talc by End-Use - Other
End-Uses, Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics & Personal Care,
Paints & Coatings, Ceramics and Pharmaceuticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Talc by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other End-Uses,
Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paints &
Coatings, Ceramics and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Talc Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Talc by Deposit Type - Talc Carbonate, Talc Chlorite and Other
Deposit Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Talc by Deposit Type -
Talc Carbonate, Talc Chlorite and Other Deposit Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Talc by Deposit Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Talc Carbonate, Talc
Chlorite and Other Deposit Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Talc by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Plastics, Pulp & Paper,
Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paints & Coatings, Ceramics and
Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Talc by End-Use - Other
End-Uses, Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics & Personal Care,
Paints & Coatings, Ceramics and Pharmaceuticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Talc by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other End-Uses,
Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paints &
Coatings, Ceramics and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Talc
by Deposit Type - Talc Carbonate, Talc Chlorite and Other
Deposit Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Talc by Deposit Type - Talc
Carbonate, Talc Chlorite and Other Deposit Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Talc by Deposit Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Talc Carbonate, Talc
Chlorite and Other Deposit Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Talc
by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics &
Personal Care, Paints & Coatings, Ceramics and
Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Talc by End-Use - Other
End-Uses, Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics & Personal Care,
Paints & Coatings, Ceramics and Pharmaceuticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Talc by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other End-Uses,
Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paints &
Coatings, Ceramics and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Talc Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Talc by
Deposit Type - Talc Carbonate, Talc Chlorite and Other Deposit
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Talc by Deposit Type - Talc
Carbonate, Talc Chlorite and Other Deposit Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Talc by Deposit Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Talc Carbonate, Talc
Chlorite and Other Deposit Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Talc by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics &
Personal Care, Paints & Coatings, Ceramics and Pharmaceuticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for Talc by End-Use - Other
End-Uses, Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics & Personal Care,
Paints & Coatings, Ceramics and Pharmaceuticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 15-Year Perspective for Talc by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other End-Uses,
Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paints &
Coatings, Ceramics and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Talc
by Deposit Type - Talc Carbonate, Talc Chlorite and Other
Deposit Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Talc by Deposit Type - Talc
Carbonate, Talc Chlorite and Other Deposit Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Talc by Deposit Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Talc Carbonate, Talc
Chlorite and Other Deposit Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Talc
by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics &
Personal Care, Paints & Coatings, Ceramics and
Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Talc by End-Use - Other
End-Uses, Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics & Personal Care,
Paints & Coatings, Ceramics and Pharmaceuticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Talc by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other End-Uses,
Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paints &
Coatings, Ceramics and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Talc by Deposit Type - Talc Carbonate, Talc Chlorite and Other
Deposit Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Talc by Deposit Type -
Talc Carbonate, Talc Chlorite and Other Deposit Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Talc by Deposit Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Talc Carbonate, Talc
Chlorite and Other Deposit Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Talc by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Plastics, Pulp & Paper,
Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paints & Coatings, Ceramics and
Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Talc by End-Use - Other
End-Uses, Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics & Personal Care,
Paints & Coatings, Ceramics and Pharmaceuticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Talc by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other End-Uses,
Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paints &
Coatings, Ceramics and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Talc by Deposit Type - Talc Carbonate, Talc
Chlorite and Other Deposit Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Talc by Deposit
Type - Talc Carbonate, Talc Chlorite and Other Deposit Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Talc by
Deposit Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Talc
Carbonate, Talc Chlorite and Other Deposit Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Talc by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Plastics, Pulp &
Paper, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paints & Coatings, Ceramics
and Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Talc by End-Use -
Other End-Uses, Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics & Personal
Care, Paints & Coatings, Ceramics and Pharmaceuticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Talc by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics & Personal Care,
Paints & Coatings, Ceramics and Pharmaceuticals for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Talc Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Talc by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Talc by Geographic
Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Talc by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Talc by Deposit Type - Talc Carbonate, Talc Chlorite and
Other Deposit Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Talc by Deposit
Type - Talc Carbonate, Talc Chlorite and Other Deposit Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Talc by Deposit
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Talc Carbonate,
Talc Chlorite and Other Deposit Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Talc by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Plastics, Pulp & Paper,
Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paints & Coatings, Ceramics and
Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Talc by End-Use -
Other End-Uses, Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics & Personal
Care, Paints & Coatings, Ceramics and Pharmaceuticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Talc by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other End-Uses,
Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paints &
Coatings, Ceramics and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
AUSTRALIA
Talc Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 119: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Talc by Deposit Type - Talc Carbonate, Talc Chlorite and Other
Deposit Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Australia Historic Review for Talc by Deposit Type -
Talc Carbonate, Talc Chlorite and Other Deposit Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Talc by Deposit
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Talc Carbonate,
Talc Chlorite and Other Deposit Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 122: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Talc by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Plastics, Pulp & Paper,
Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paints & Coatings, Ceramics and
Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Australia Historic Review for Talc by End-Use -
Other End-Uses, Plastics, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics & Personal
Care, Paints & Coatings, Ceramics and Pharmaceuticals Markets -
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033072/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Talc Market to Reach $523.2 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Talc estimated at US$346. 7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$523. 2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Talc Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033072/?utm_source=GNW