Dental Simulator Market is Set to Hit a Revenue of US$ 345 Mn in 2022 and is Estimated to Earn Worth of US$ 750 Million by Clocking a CAGR of 8% During Forecast Period of 2022-32 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recently published study by FMI expects the global dental simulator market to augment at an 8% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. By the end of the said assessment period, a valuation of US$ 750 Million is expected for the market. From 2017 to 2021, the industry experienced noteworthy growth, registering a value CAGR of 6% and closing at US$ 325 Million.



The growing need to implement simulation-based training in dental practises such as surgery, thereby reducing the cost spent on cadavers and other study models, and rising awareness about human-like texture dental simulators with haptic feedback responses in dental schools in developing countries are some of the key factors contributing to the industry's growth. Furthermore, breakthroughs in dental treatment results offered by smile simulators are propelling business expansion.

Virtual reality has been widely used in dentistry to supplement dental education and to replace traditional teaching techniques in preclinical settings. Dentistry has steadily been coupled with cloud computing, deep learning technology, and 5G to provide students with improved learning aid and different training modules as technical and scientific advancements have occurred.

Patient simulators that demonstrate symptoms of dental illnesses and respond to therapy, displaying simulated emotions, are also included in simulation units. This function assists dental training practitioners in honing their patient-handling abilities. Hence, all these factors propel the demand for the dental simulator market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

FMI projects the global dental simulator market to expand at an 8% value CAGR by 2032

The global dental simulator market is estimated at a market value of US$ 345 Million

The global dental simulator market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 750 Million

As per Future Market Insights, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% for dental simulator in the assessment period 2022-2032.

for dental simulator in the assessment period 2022-2032. North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% for dental simulator market during the forecast period.

for dental simulator market during the forecast period. The hardware segment is expected to spike at a CAGR of 7.9% market share for dental simulator in the forecast period 2022-2032.

“The software segment is gaining traction owing to its convenience and low cost, an increasing number of people are adopting dental training and treatment simulation software, which is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.” Says an analyst at FMI

Market Competition

Dentsply Sirona, Nissin Dental Products Inc., KaVo Dental, HRV Simulation, Navadha Enterprises, VOXEL-MAN, Image Navigation, Tangshan UMG Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., Dental Art S.p.A. and 3Shape A/S are some prominent dental simulator manufacturers.

In January 2022, Dentsply Sirona announced collaboration with the University of Toulouse in France to promote the company's simulation units as preclinical laboratory equipment.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Dental Simulator market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Component (Hardware and Software), Application (Dental Training & Education and Treatment Planning), End Use (Dental Schools and Hospitals & Clinics), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa).

