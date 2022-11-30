Global Tabletop Kitchen Products Market to Reach $53.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tabletop Kitchen Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033071/?utm_source=GNW

6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Dinnerware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$19.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Whitegoods segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR



The Tabletop Kitchen Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7 Billion by the year 2027.







Flatware Segment to Record 3% CAGR



In the global Flatware segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Arc International

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH

Haier

Hendi

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Matfer Bourgeat International

Samsung

The Oneida Group

The Vollrath Company

Zalto





