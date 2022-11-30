The Global Endocrinology Drugs Market is expected to grow by $36551.24 mn from 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.82% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Endocrinology Drugs Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03793964/?utm_source=GNW

82% during the forecast period. Our report on the endocrinology drugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the incidence of endocrine disorders, a promising pipeline for endocrinology, and research in novel dosage formulations and drug delivery systems.



The endocrinology drugs market is segmented as below:

By Therapy Area

• Diabetes drugs

• HGH

• Thyroid hormone disorders

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Hospital pharmacies

• Retail pharmacies

• Online pharmacies



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the association between obesity and endocrine disorders as one of the prime reasons driving the endocrinology drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of biosimilars for endocrine disorders and the growing geriatric population will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the endocrinology drugs market covers the following areas:

• Endocrinology drugs market sizing

• Endocrinology drugs market forecast

• Endocrinology drugs market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading endocrinology drugs market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp., Ascendis Pharma AS, Bayer AG, Beta Cell NV, Biocon Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hanmi Pharm Co. Ltd., Ipsen Pharma, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and VeroScience LLC. Also, the endocrinology drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



