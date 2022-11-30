The Global MRO Market for Automation Solutions Market is expected to grow by $54089.21 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.16% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global MRO Market for Automation Solutions Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03767895/?utm_source=GNW

21 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.16% during the forecast period. Our report on the MRO market for automation solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in outsourcing of operations, increasing penetration of industry 4.0 in many regions globally, and the criticality of ensuring uninterrupted industrial operations.



The MRO market for automation solutions market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Process industries

• Discrete industries



By Type

• MRO items

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of analytics for predictive maintenance as one of the prime reasons driving the MRO market for automation solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of an inside sales strategy in developing countries and growing investments in smart city projects will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on MRO market for automation solutions market covers the following areas:

• MRO market for automation solutions market sizing

• MRO market for automation solutions market forecast

• MRO market for automation solutions market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading MRO market for automation solutions market vendors that include ABB Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Danaher Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, FANUC Corp., Festo SE and Co. KG, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IMI Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., MKS Instruments Inc., OMRON Corp., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, SICK AG, Siemens AG, W.W. Grainger Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Also, the MRO market for automation solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

