Global Synthetic Butyric Acid Market to Reach $218.9 Million by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Synthetic Butyric Acid estimated at US$85. 2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$218. 9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.

4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Animal Feed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.7% CAGR and reach US$60.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Food Additive & Flavoring segment is readjusted to a revised 12.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $23.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.8% CAGR

The Synthetic Butyric Acid market in the U.S. is estimated at US$23.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$47.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 12.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$32 Million by the year 2027.



Pharmaceuticals Segment to Record 13.9% CAGR

In the global Pharmaceuticals segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$24.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 15.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) -
Beijing Huamaoyuan Fragrance Flavor
Blue Marble Biomaterials
Eastman Chemical Company
OXEA
Perstorp Holding AB
Snowco industrial Co., Ltd
Tokyo Chemical Industry


