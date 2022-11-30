The Global Food Additives Market is expected to grow by $14211.34 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Additives Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03571280/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the food additives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for processed food, increasing complexities in the food supply chain, and the growing demand for home food preservation.



The food additives market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Bakery and confectionery

• Beverages

• Convenience food

• Snacks

• Others



By Product

• Flavors and enhancers

• Acidulants

• Colorants

• Sweeteners

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the shelf-life extension of food products as one of the prime reasons driving the food additives market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising trend of non-GMO ingredients and the increasing adoption of organic and natural ingredients will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading food additives market vendors that include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, Bell Flavors and Fragrances GmbH, Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Givaudan SA, Griffith Foods Worldwide Inc., Ingredion Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances, J M Huber Corp., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Quality Ingredients Corp., Tate and Lyle Plc, Wego Chemical Group Inc., BASF SE, and Ashland Inc. Also, the food additives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

