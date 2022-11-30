The Global Medical Imaging Market is expected to grow by $12.87 bn from 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Imaging Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03517820/?utm_source=GNW

7% during the forecast period. Our report on the medical imaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, technological advancements and upgrades in medical imaging modalities, and the growing number of M&A activities.



The medical imaging market is segmented as below:

By Product

• X-ray imaging

• Ultrasound imaging

• MRI

• CT scanner imaging

• SPECT/PET imaging



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic imaging centers

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the integration of AI with medical imaging as one of the prime reasons driving the medical imaging market growth during the next few years. Also, the focus on portable, wearable, and wireless imaging devices and the increasing number of partnerships and collaborations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the medical imaging market covers the following areas:

• Medical imaging market sizing

• Medical imaging market forecast

• Medical imaging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical imaging market vendors that include Agfa Gevaert NV, Agilent Technologies Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Canfield Scientific Inc., Canon Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, Danaher Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp, General Electric Co., Hologic Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medical Imaging Systems, Medtronic Plc, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG, and STMicroelectronics NV.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

