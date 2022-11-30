The Global ITSM Market is expected to grow by $10231.88 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.43% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global ITSM Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02432729/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the ITSM market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by effective enterprise IT service incident and problem management, enhanced customer and user experience by minimizing the impact of service disruptions, and effective organizational change management.



The ITSM market is segmented as below:

By Application

• CM

• ITAM and ITSD

• A and PM

• NM

• Others



By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premises



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advent of advanced technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the ITSM market growth during the next few years. Also, digital business transformation and increasing adoption of DevOps will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on ITSM market covers the following areas:

• ITSM market sizing

• ITSM market forecast

• ITSM market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ITSM market vendors that include Alemba Ltd., Atlassian Corp. Plc, BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Datto Holdings Corp., EasyVista SA, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hornbill Corporate Ltd., IFS World Operations AB, International Business Machines Corp., Ivanti Software Inc., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., SolarWinds Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., and LogMeln Inc. Also, the ITSM market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02432729/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________