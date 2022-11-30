Global Synthetic Antioxidants Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Synthetic Antioxidants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033060/?utm_source=GNW

Liquid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.3% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dry segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $546.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR



The Synthetic Antioxidants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$546.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$669.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) -

Ameri Pac LLC

BASF SE

Bill Barr & Co Inc.

Biotecnologías Aplicadas Sl

BioZyme, Inc.

Caldic USA Inc.

Cargill Animal Nutrition

Celanese Corporation

Coralim Ingredients & Colours

DMH Ingredients Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033060/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Synthetic Antioxidants - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Synthetic Antioxidants Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Antioxidants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Synthetic Antioxidants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Antioxidants

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Liquid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Liquid by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dry

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Dry by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Dry by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic, Rubber & Latex Additives by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Plastic, Rubber & Latex

Additives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic, Rubber & Latex

Additives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Feed Additives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Food & Feed Additives by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Feed Additives

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals & Personal

Care Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals &

Personal Care Products by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel &

Lubricant Additives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Fuel & Lubricant Additives

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Fuel & Lubricant

Additives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Synthetic Antioxidants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Antioxidants by Application - Plastic, Rubber & Latex

Additives, Food & Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals & Personal

Care Products, Fuel & Lubricant Additives and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Synthetic Antioxidants by

Application - Plastic, Rubber & Latex Additives, Food & Feed

Additives, Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products, Fuel &

Lubricant Additives and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Antioxidants by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,

Rubber & Latex Additives, Food & Feed Additives,

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products, Fuel & Lubricant

Additives and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Antioxidants by Type - Liquid and Dry - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Synthetic Antioxidants by

Type - Liquid and Dry Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Antioxidants by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and Dry

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Antioxidants by Application - Plastic, Rubber & Latex

Additives, Food & Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals & Personal

Care Products, Fuel & Lubricant Additives and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Synthetic Antioxidants by

Application - Plastic, Rubber & Latex Additives, Food & Feed

Additives, Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products, Fuel &

Lubricant Additives and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Antioxidants

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plastic, Rubber & Latex Additives, Food & Feed Additives,

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products, Fuel & Lubricant

Additives and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Antioxidants by Type - Liquid and Dry - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Synthetic Antioxidants by

Type - Liquid and Dry Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Antioxidants

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and

Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Synthetic Antioxidants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Antioxidants by Application - Plastic, Rubber & Latex

Additives, Food & Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals & Personal

Care Products, Fuel & Lubricant Additives and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Synthetic Antioxidants by

Application - Plastic, Rubber & Latex Additives, Food & Feed

Additives, Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products, Fuel &

Lubricant Additives and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Antioxidants

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plastic, Rubber & Latex Additives, Food & Feed Additives,

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products, Fuel & Lubricant

Additives and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Antioxidants by Type - Liquid and Dry - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Synthetic Antioxidants by

Type - Liquid and Dry Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Antioxidants

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and

Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Synthetic Antioxidants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Antioxidants by Application - Plastic, Rubber & Latex

Additives, Food & Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals & Personal

Care Products, Fuel & Lubricant Additives and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Synthetic Antioxidants by

Application - Plastic, Rubber & Latex Additives, Food & Feed

Additives, Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products, Fuel &

Lubricant Additives and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Antioxidants

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plastic, Rubber & Latex Additives, Food & Feed Additives,

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products, Fuel & Lubricant

Additives and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Antioxidants by Type - Liquid and Dry - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Synthetic Antioxidants by

Type - Liquid and Dry Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Antioxidants

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and

Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Synthetic Antioxidants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Antioxidants by Application - Plastic, Rubber & Latex

Additives, Food & Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals & Personal

Care Products, Fuel & Lubricant Additives and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Synthetic Antioxidants by

Application - Plastic, Rubber & Latex Additives, Food & Feed

Additives, Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products, Fuel &

Lubricant Additives and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Antioxidants

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plastic, Rubber & Latex Additives, Food & Feed Additives,

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products, Fuel & Lubricant

Additives and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Antioxidants by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Synthetic Antioxidants by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Antioxidants

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Antioxidants by Type - Liquid and Dry - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Synthetic Antioxidants by

Type - Liquid and Dry Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Antioxidants

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and

Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Synthetic Antioxidants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Antioxidants by Application - Plastic, Rubber & Latex

Additives, Food & Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals & Personal

Care Products, Fuel & Lubricant Additives and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Synthetic Antioxidants by

Application - Plastic, Rubber & Latex Additives, Food & Feed

Additives, Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products, Fuel &

Lubricant Additives and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Antioxidants

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plastic, Rubber & Latex Additives, Food & Feed Additives,

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products, Fuel & Lubricant

Additives and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Antioxidants by Type - Liquid and Dry - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Synthetic Antioxidants by

Type - Liquid and Dry Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Antioxidants

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and

Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Synthetic Antioxidants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Antioxidants by Application - Plastic, Rubber & Latex

Additives, Food & Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals & Personal

Care Products, Fuel & Lubricant Additives and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Synthetic Antioxidants by

Application - Plastic, Rubber & Latex Additives, Food & Feed

Additives, Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products, Fuel &

Lubricant Additives and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic

Antioxidants by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Plastic, Rubber & Latex Additives, Food & Feed

Additives, Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products, Fuel &

Lubricant Additives and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Antioxidants by Type - Liquid and Dry - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Synthetic Antioxidants by

Type - Liquid and Dry Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic

Antioxidants by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Antioxidants by Application - Plastic, Rubber & Latex

Additives, Food & Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals & Personal

Care Products, Fuel & Lubricant Additives and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Synthetic Antioxidants by

Application - Plastic, Rubber & Latex Additives, Food & Feed

Additives, Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products, Fuel &

Lubricant Additives and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Antioxidants

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plastic, Rubber & Latex Additives, Food & Feed Additives,

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products, Fuel & Lubricant

Additives and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Antioxidants by Type - Liquid and Dry - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Synthetic Antioxidants by

Type - Liquid and Dry Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Antioxidants

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and

Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Synthetic Antioxidants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Antioxidants by Application - Plastic, Rubber & Latex

Additives, Food & Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals & Personal

Care Products, Fuel & Lubricant Additives and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Synthetic Antioxidants by

Application - Plastic, Rubber & Latex Additives, Food & Feed

Additives, Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products, Fuel &

Lubricant Additives and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Antioxidants by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic,

Rubber & Latex Additives, Food & Feed Additives,

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products, Fuel & Lubricant

Additives and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Antioxidants by Type - Liquid and Dry - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Synthetic Antioxidants by Type -

Liquid and Dry Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Antioxidants by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and Dry

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Antioxidants by Application - Plastic, Rubber & Latex

Additives, Food & Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals & Personal

Care Products, Fuel & Lubricant Additives and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Synthetic Antioxidants by

Application - Plastic, Rubber & Latex Additives, Food & Feed

Additives, Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products, Fuel &

Lubricant Additives and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Antioxidants

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plastic, Rubber & Latex Additives, Food & Feed Additives,

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products, Fuel & Lubricant

Additives and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Antioxidants by Type - Liquid and Dry - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Synthetic Antioxidants by

Type - Liquid and Dry Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Antioxidants

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and

Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Antioxidants by Application - Plastic, Rubber & Latex

Additives, Food & Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals & Personal

Care Products, Fuel & Lubricant Additives and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Synthetic Antioxidants by

Application - Plastic, Rubber & Latex Additives, Food & Feed

Additives, Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products, Fuel &

Lubricant Additives and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Antioxidants

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plastic, Rubber & Latex Additives, Food & Feed Additives,

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products, Fuel & Lubricant

Additives and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Antioxidants by Type - Liquid and Dry - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Synthetic Antioxidants by

Type - Liquid and Dry Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Antioxidants

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and

Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Synthetic Antioxidants by Application - Plastic, Rubber &

Latex Additives, Food & Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals &

Personal Care Products, Fuel & Lubricant Additives and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Synthetic

Antioxidants by Application - Plastic, Rubber & Latex

Additives, Food & Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals & Personal

Care Products, Fuel & Lubricant Additives and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic

Antioxidants by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Plastic, Rubber & Latex Additives, Food & Feed

Additives, Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products, Fuel &

Lubricant Additives and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Synthetic Antioxidants by Type - Liquid and Dry -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Synthetic

Antioxidants by Type - Liquid and Dry Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic

Antioxidants by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Synthetic Antioxidants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Synthetic Antioxidants by Application - Plastic, Rubber &

Latex Additives, Food & Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals &

Personal Care Products, Fuel & Lubricant Additives and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Synthetic

Antioxidants by Application - Plastic, Rubber & Latex

Additives, Food & Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals & Personal

Care Products, Fuel & Lubricant Additives and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic

Antioxidants by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Plastic, Rubber & Latex Additives, Food & Feed

Additives, Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products, Fuel &

Lubricant Additives and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Synthetic Antioxidants by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Synthetic

Antioxidants by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic

Antioxidants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Synthetic Antioxidants by Type - Liquid and Dry -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Synthetic

Antioxidants by Type - Liquid and Dry Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic

Antioxidants by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Synthetic Antioxidants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Antioxidants by Application - Plastic, Rubber & Latex

Additives, Food & Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals & Personal

Care Products, Fuel & Lubricant Additives and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Synthetic Antioxidants

by Application - Plastic, Rubber & Latex Additives, Food & Feed

Additives, Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products, Fuel &

Lubricant Additives and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic

Antioxidants by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Plastic, Rubber & Latex Additives, Food & Feed

Additives, Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products, Fuel &

Lubricant Additives and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Antioxidants by Type - Liquid and Dry - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Synthetic Antioxidants

by Type - Liquid and Dry Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic

Antioxidants by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Synthetic Antioxidants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Antioxidants by Application - Plastic, Rubber & Latex

Additives, Food & Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals & Personal

Care Products, Fuel & Lubricant Additives and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033060/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________