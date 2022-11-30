KNOWHERE Set to Become Utopia for Learning about Web3 Transition

Singapore, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 30 will see the official launch of the KNOWHERE App, the core product of the KNOWHERE metaverse, on the App Store. KNOWHERE is the first Web3 learning metaverse, which aims to help Web2 users learn about and enter Web3 and the metaverse through a series of short videos. To support and fulfilling the promise of constructing a complete web3 knowledge experience, KNOWHERE has built the following ecosystem around creators and influencers.





The core products of the KNOWHERE ecosystem are the KNOWHERE website and app. The website went live in November and its main function is the minting and trading of NFTs and KIDs(KNOWHERE Decentralized IDs). The relationship between the two is that the website is a training ground for future app users, where they can learn and practice how to enter the Web3 world. The goal of KNOWHERE is to build a bridge from Web2 to Web3 so that more users can easily learn how to use crypto wallets, mint NFTs, establish smart contracts and other complex operations by watching short videos. Thus prepared, they will be well-equipped to enter the Web3 world.

The highlight of the KNOWHERE App is the highlighted concept of Learn-Fi, which allows users to "Watch / Learn to Earn". This concept allows viewers to watch short educational videos that will help them reap rewards in the form of points, NFT blind boxes and even tokens. The KNOWHERE Watch / Learn to Earn System, also known as Learn-Fi, is composed of several systems which make up an ecosystem that enables users to watch/learn-to-earn and motivates content creators to make more high-quality videos.

The Watch / Learn to Earn System is an important system to attract users in the early stage of the KNOWHERE project, and it offers the advantages of being, and offering:

Convenient and easy to access from any place. Fast and easy sharing of resources. Suitable for various learning styles and a wider audience.

KNOWHERE welcomes all users and influencers to come and be content creators as part of the KNOWHERE economy and ecosystem. Everyone is free to create their own unique content, and both viewers and creators can receive corresponding benefits, with creators also being afforded the opportunity to rapidly gain a large following and an excellent reputation here on KNOWHERE.





Through attracting content creators to create outstanding Web3 educational content for its ecosystem, KNOWHERE will become a center for the best Web3 video content, promote a new balance between the platforms creators and users, providing benefits to both, and establish a decentralized and open creative environment.

About KNOWHERE

KNOWHERE, as a Web3 Learn-to-Earn Metaverse with built-in Learn-Fi System, Task Reward System and Knowledge Community, is committed to enabling users to cross the technology barrier and bringing them a new Web3 journey experience, which is more refined and user-friendly.

Website: https://www.knowhere.io/



Disclaimer:



This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.