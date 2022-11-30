The Global Interactive Kiosk Market is expected to grow by $11.5 billion from 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.94% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Interactive Kiosk Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01592868/?utm_source=GNW

94% during the forecast period. Our report on the interactive kiosk market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of the cashless payment, growing demand for smart parking, and increasing use of analytics.



The interactive kiosk market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Retail

• Financial services

• Travel and tourism

• Healthcare

• Others



By Component

• Services

• Hardware

• Software



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing investment in smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the interactive kiosk market growth during the next few years. Also, an increasing number of acquisitions and strategic partnerships and integration of advanced technologies in the interactive kiosk will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading interactive kiosk market vendors that include Acante Solutions Ltd., Advanced Kiosk, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Emboss, Frank Mayer and Associates Inc., IER SAS, KIS Ticket, Meridian Kiosks, Mitsogo Inc., NCR Corp., Olea Kiosks Inc., Posiflex Technology Inc., Pyramid Computer GmbH, RedyRef, Rosendahl Conceptkiosk AS, SITA, Source Technologies Inc., Thales, and Vecna Technologies Inc. Also, the interactive kiosk market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

