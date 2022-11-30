Global Synbiotic Products Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Synbiotic Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033058/?utm_source=GNW

9% over the period 2020-2027. Functional Food & Beverages, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other Product Segments segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $219 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR



The Synbiotic Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$219 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$281.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

BioImmersion Inc.

Biomin Inc.

Chobani Inc.

Daflorn MLM5 Ltd.

Danone Groupe

Diamond V Mills, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Probiotical S.p.A.

Sabinsa Corporation

Seed Health, Inc.

Turtle Mountain Corporation

UAS Laboratories Inc.





