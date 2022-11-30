Sodexo: New segment reporting following evolution of the On-site Services organization

English French

Issy-les-Moulineaux, November 30, 2022

As announced in July and fully effective from October 1st, 2022, the Group has reorganized its On-site Services with regions and countries consolidated into geographic Zones led by three Zone Presidents, with the full responsibility of the P&L

As a result, from the beginning of Fiscal 2023, Sodexo will report the breakdown of its On-site Services revenues and Underlying operating profit by geographic Zone rather than by global client segment. The three geographic Zones are North America, Europe and Rest of the World (including Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Latin America), with a secondary level of information by global client segment, Business & Administrations, Healthcare & Seniors and Education.

Please find below the comparative information for Fiscal 2022.

On-site Services Fiscal 2022 revenues by Zone and by segment

(new breakdown)

REVENUES

(in million euros) Q1FY22 Q2FY22 Q3FY22 Q4FY22 FY22 % of OSS FY22 Revenues North America 2,205 2,026 2,366 2,231 8,828 44% Business & Administrations 643 620 794 925 2,983 Healthcare & Seniors 693 730 783 840 3,047 Education 869 676 788 465 2,798 Europe 2,023 1,895 1,993 1,863 7,774 38% Business & Administrations 1,208 1,146 1,251 1,293 4,898 Healthcare & Seniors 578 537 545 446 2,106 Education 237 212 197 124 769 Rest of the World 854 862 943 1,002 3,661 18% Business & Administrations 766 776 841 902 3,285 Healthcare & Seniors 67 70 83 85 305 Education 20 16 19 15 70 TOTAL ON-SITE SERVICES 5,082 4,783 5,302 5,096 20,263 100%







On-site Services Fiscal 2022 Underlying operating profit and margin by zone (new breakdown)

FISCAL 2022

(in million euros) Revenues Underlying Operating Profit * Underlying Operating Profit margin (%) North America 8,828 471 5.3% Europe 7,774 300 3.9% Rest of the World 3,661 156 4.3% TOTAL ON-SITE SERVICES 20,263 926 4.6%

* Excluding HQ costs

On-site Services H1 Fiscal 2022 Underlying operating profit and margin

by zone (new breakdown)

FIRST HALF FISCAL 2022

(in million euros) Revenues Underlying Operating Profit * Underlying Operating Profit margin (%) North America 4,232 261 6.2% Europe 3,917 150 3.8% Rest of the World 1,716 70 4.1% TOTAL ON-SITE SERVICES 9,865 481 4.9%

* Excluding HQ costs

Fiscal 2023 financial calendar

Fiscal 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting December 19, 2022 Fiscal 2023 First quarter Revenues January 6, 2023 Fiscal 2023 First half Results April 5, 2023 Fiscal 2023 Third quarter Revenues June 30, 2023 Fiscal 2023 Annual Results October 26, 2023 Fiscal 2023 Annual Shareholders Meeting December 15, 2023

These dates are indicative and may be subject to change without notice.

Regular updates are available in the calendar on our website www.sodexo.com

