The vehicle diagnostic analytics market is projected to reach $4,425.6 million by 2031 from $1,827.4 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 9.22% during the forecast period 2022-2031

Market Lifecycle Stage



Globally, connected vehicles are moving the automotive industry into a new era.Vehicles are being deployed with extensive sensor platforms that generate vast amounts of data from different systems, such as telematics control units and on-board diagnostic (OBD) interfaces.



At the same time, the advent of 5G and high bandwidth V2X technology have led to enhanced connectivity levels in the connected vehicles, providing the much-needed boost to the growth of the vehicle diagnostic analytics market.



The vehicle diagnostic analytics market is in the growth phase.The implementation of automotive diagnostics solutions is increasing in connected vehicles, internal combustion engine (ICE), as well as electric vehicles (EVs).



As a result, the market is expected to flourish during the forecast period.



Impact



The vehicle diagnostic analytics market is driven by several factors, such as growing demand for vehicle diagnostic analytics in fleet management, rapid adoption of connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE) strategies by OEMs in the automotive industry, increasing focus on predictive maintenance for cost-savings and enhanced safety, and growing application of vehicle diagnostic analytics by OEMs/automotive dealers in warranty analytics.



Vehicle diagnostic solution providers are working toward the development of advanced vehicle diagnostic analytics solutions to address the growing consumer needs of transforming the automotive industry. With automotive OEMs developing the next generation of connected and autonomous vehicles, the demand for such solutions is likely to increase multi-fold over the coming years.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Application Type

• Predictive Maintenance

• Warranty Analytics

• Residual Value Estimation

• Vehicle Safety and Security Management



The predictive maintenance segment is expected to dominate the vehicle diagnostics analytics market during the forecast period 2022-2031, owing to the benefits, such as cost savings and enhanced vehicle safety levels, and predictive maintenance solutions.



Segmentation 2: by Vehicle Propulsion Type

• Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles

• Electric Vehicles (EVs)



Based on vehicle propulsion type, the internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles segment currently dominates the market; however, the electric vehicles (EVs) segment is likely to dominate the market toward the end of the forecast period.



Segmentation 3: by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles



Based on vehicle type, the commercial vehicles segment is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.



Segmentation 4: by Diagnostic Solution Type

• Onboard Diagnostics

• Remote Diagnostics



The onboard diagnostics segment is expected to dominate the vehicle diagnostic analytics market during the forecast period, owing to the lack of infrastructure needed for remote diagnostics.



Segmentation 5: by End User

• Fleet Owners

• Automotive Dealers and Service Providers

• OEMs

• Insurance Companies



The vehicle diagnostic analytics market is slightly more dominated by the fleet owners segment, owing to the growing popularity of automotive diagnostics solutions among fleet owners for the cost-savings related to their fleet vehicles.



Segmentation 6: by Deployment Model

• On-Premises

• On-Demand



The on-premises segment is expected to continue dominating the vehicle diagnostic analytics market during the forecast period.



Segmentation 7: by Region

• North America

• Europe

• U.K.

• China

• Asia-Pacific and Japan

• Rest-of-the-World



North America generated the highest revenue of $584.8 million in 2021, which is attributed to the increased sales of connected vehicles in the North America region. The vehicle diagnostic analytics market is attractive in North America due to the growing adoption of vehicle diagnostic analytics solutions by automotive OEMs and vehicle fleet owners. However, Europe is expected to overtake North America toward the end of the forecast period while growing at the highest rate as compared to other regions.



Recent Developments in the Vehicle Diagnostic Analytics Market



• In February 2022, OCTO Telematics announced a new agreement in its partnership with Ford Motor Company to extend its data streaming into Europe. By leveraging Ford’s connected vehicle data, OCTO would enhance its market-proven telematics services in insurance and analytical services in the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, and Spain.

• In January 2022, Continental came up with a new 4G dongle, thereby boosting the performance of its remote vehicle data platform for vehicle data of numerous makes and models.

• In February 2021, Harman International acquired all the assets of Savari, Inc. for developing vehicle-to-everything communications technology in 5G edge and automotive devices.

• In August 2020, Teletrac Navman US Ltd. announced the next-generation solution, TN360, powered by artificial intelligence that delivers telematics functionality, providing fleet management with smart, predictive, and actionable insights.

• In September 2019, Bosch enhanced its vehicle diagnostic analysis for FSA 720 and FSA 740 and adapted it to the use of 48-volt on-board systems in passenger cars.



Demand – Drivers and Limitations



Following are the demand drivers for the vehicle diagnostic analytics market:

• Growing Demand for Vehicle Diagnostic Analytics in Fleet Management

• Rapid Adoption of Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric (CASE) Strategies by OEMs in the Automotive Industry

• Increasing Focus on Predictive Maintenance for Cost-Savings and Enhanced Safety

• Growing Application of vehicle diagnostics by OEMs/Automotive Dealers in Warranty Analytics



Following are the limitations for the vehicle diagnostic analytics market:

• Data Security

• Network Coverage Limitations

• Challenges Associated with Integration and Upgradation of Analytics Software with Existing Diagnostic Solutions



How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The increasing demand for internet of things (IoT)-based predictive maintenance solutions for connected vehicles is one of the primary factors boosting the growth of the vehicle diagnostic market. To serve the vehicle diagnostic analytics solution needs of the end users in the growing connected vehicle industry, companies are working on the development of innovative vehicle diagnostic analytics solutions based on advancements in IoT technology and artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML)-based analytics techniques.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The vehicle diagnostic analytics market is growing at a significant pace and holds enormous opportunities for market players.Some of the strategies covered in this segment are product launches, partnerships, collaborations, business expansions, and investments.



The companies’ preferred strategy has been product launches, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their positions in the global vehicle diagnostic analytics market.



Competitive Strategy: The key players in the automotive diagnostics market analyzed and profiled in the study include vehicle diagnostic solution providers that develop/co-develop and market vehicle diagnostic solutions.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the vehicle diagnostic analytics market has been done to help the reader understand the ways in which players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.



Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



The top three market players who are leading the vehicle diagnostic analytics market include Bosch Mobility Solutions (Bosch Group), Continental Mobility Services (Continental AG), and Harman International. These players capture around 60% of the market share, whereas the remaining players in the market capture around 40% of the market share.



Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

• Bosch Mobility Solutions

• Continental Mobility Services

• Harman International

• Microsoft

• Teletrac Navman US Ltd

• SAP

• WEX Inc.

• IBM

• Kinetica DB Inc.

• Silver Power Systems

• OCTO Group S.p.A

• KPIT Technologies Limited

• Tata Consultancy Services Limited

• Noregon

• Akkurate Oy

• AutoDAP B.V.

• Sibros Technologies Inc.

• Mojio

• Poseidon Systems, LLC



Companies that are not a part of the aforementioned pool have been well represented across different sections of the report (wherever applicable).



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Netherlands

• Italy

• Rest-of-Europe

• U.K.

• China

• Asia-Pacific and Japan

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

• Rest-of-the-World

