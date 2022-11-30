Global Sustained Release Excipients Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sustained Release Excipients Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033055/?utm_source=GNW
2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polymers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$848.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sugars segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $333.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
The Sustained Release Excipients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$333.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$305.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
Alcohol Segment to Record 5.1% CAGR
In the global Alcohol segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$148.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$211.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
Alkermes plc
Allergan plc
Aradigm Corporation
AstraZeneca
Capsugel
Coating Place, Inc.
Corium International, Inc.
Depomed, Inc.
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Mayne Pharma Group Limited
Mylan N.V.
Novartis AG
Orbis Biosciences, Inc.
Pfizer, Inc.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Sustained Release Excipients - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sustained Release Excipients by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Sustained Release Excipients
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sustained Release
Excipients by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Polymers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Polymers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sugars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Sugars by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Sugars by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alcohol by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Alcohol by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Alcohol by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gelatin by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Gelatin by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Gelatin by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Product Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Sustained Release Excipients Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Sustained Release Excipients Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sustained Release Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers,
Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA Historic Review for Sustained Release Excipients
by Product Segment - Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and
Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sustained Release Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers,
Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol,
Gelatin and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Sustained Release Excipients Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sustained Release Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers,
Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Japan Historic Review for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol,
Gelatin and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Sustained Release Excipients Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 29: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sustained Release Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers,
Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: China Historic Review for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol,
Gelatin and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: China 15-Year Perspective for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Sustained Release Excipients Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sustained Release Excipients by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Sustained Release
Excipients by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sustained Release
Excipients by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sustained Release Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers,
Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol,
Gelatin and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Sustained Release Excipients Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sustained Release Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers,
Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: France Historic Review for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol,
Gelatin and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: France 15-Year Perspective for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Sustained Release Excipients Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sustained Release Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers,
Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Germany Historic Review for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol,
Gelatin and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sustained Release Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers,
Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Italy Historic Review for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol,
Gelatin and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Sustained Release Excipients Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 47: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sustained Release Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers,
Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: UK Historic Review for Sustained Release Excipients
by Product Segment - Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and
Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sustained Release Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers,
Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol,
Gelatin and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sustained
Release Excipients by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other
Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Sustained Release Excipients Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sustained Release Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers,
Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol,
Gelatin and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sustained
Release Excipients by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other
Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 56: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sustained Release Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers,
Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other Product Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of World Historic Review for Sustained Release
Excipients by Product Segment - Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol,
Gelatin and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Sustained
Release Excipients by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Polymers, Sugars, Alcohol, Gelatin and Other
Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Global Sustained Release Excipients Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sustained Release Excipients estimated at US$1. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1. 7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.
