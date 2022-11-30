New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Social and Emotional Learning Market by Component, Solution, Service, User, Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844660/?utm_source=GNW





By solution, the SEL assessment tool segment is estimated to account for the second highest market share during the forecast period.

The software enabling teachers and parents to evaluate and quantify SEL skills for K–12 pupils is the SEL assessment tool.With the aid of this tool, instructors can assess the SEL program’s effects on children and make appropriate decisions.



The SEL ecosystem has seen the emergence of this new group of vendors.Most interested parties, from pre-K through high schools, have begun using SEL assessment methods.



The SEL curriculum’s effects on pupils can be tracked and evaluated using this technology by educational stakeholders.The tool providers utilize cutting-edge technology (analytics and Al) and evidence-based metrics to assist instructors in understanding each student’s progress across all grades.



Vendors offer the SEL evaluation. The SEL evaluation tool is made available by vendors to districts and schools. This tool aids educators in measuring, assessing, and making defensible choices regarding students’ SEL journeys. Additionally, it supports educators by administering and gathering survey data, offering practical insights on SEL capabilities, and developing best practices for children.



By service, the deployment and integration segment to record the second largest market size during the forecast period.

Integration and deployment provide many services to streamline the process, hasten implementation, eliminate service interruptions, and lower overall deployment costs.Integration and deployment services assist schools and districts in integrating the SEL platform into their operations and creating instructional strategies based on SEL initiatives.



The number of pupils and class grades at each school are used by the service providers to establish and design an integration strategy.Integration and deployment services are essentially concerned with making the implementation process for educators as seamless as possible.



These programs enhance children’s SEL development and help identify new social skill sets that educators want to emphasize.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 40%, and Tier 3 - 25%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives - 45%, Directors - 30%, and Others - 25%

• By Region: North America - 30%, Europe - 35%, Asia Pacific - 25%, and Rest of the World - 10%

This research study outlines the market potential, market dynamics, and major vendors operating in the social and emotional learning market. Key and innovative vendors in the social and emotional learning Market include Committee for Children (US), EVERFI (US), Nearpod (US), Illuminate Education (US), Panorama Education (US), SchoolMint (US), Newsela (US), Playworks (US), Wings for Kids (US), Rethink Ed (US), Move This World (US), Positive Action (US), Growing Leaders (US), 7 Mindsets (US), Ori Learning (US), The Conover Company (US), Imagine Learning (US), Navigate360 (US), Peekapak (Canada), Paths Program LLC (US), Brighten Learning (US), Aperture Education (US), Taproot Learning (US), MeandMine (US), Base Education (US), Everyday Speech (US), Mozoom (Canada), Wayfinder (Canada), HeyKiddo (US), Classcraft (Canada), Tamboro (Brazil), and Persona Education (UK).



Research Coverage

The social and emotional learning market is segmented on component, solutions, services, core competencies, end users, type and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service and product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the social and emotional learning market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall social and emotional learning market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

