Global Surgical Tourniquets Market to Reach $726.7 Million by 2027

4% over the period 2020-2027. Tourniquet Cuffs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.8% CAGR and reach US$585.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tourniquet Instrument segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $112.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR
The Surgical Tourniquets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$112.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$158.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
C.A.T Resources
Delfi Medical Innovation
Hammarplast Medical
Huaxin Medical Equipment Factory
OHK Medical Devices
Pyng Medical (Part of Teleflex)
Sam Medical
Stryker Corporation
Ulrich Medical
VBM Medizintechnik
Zimmer Biomet
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Surgical Tourniquets - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Tourniquets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Surgical Tourniquets by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Tourniquets by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tourniquet Cuffs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Tourniquet Cuffs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet Cuffs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tourniquet Instrument by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Tourniquet Instrument by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Tourniquet Instrument by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Surgical Tourniquets Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Surgical Tourniquets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 11: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Tourniquets by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: USA Historic Review for Surgical Tourniquets by
Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 13: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Tourniquets by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tourniquet
Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Tourniquets by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: Canada Historic Review for Surgical Tourniquets by
Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 16: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Tourniquets
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Surgical Tourniquets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 17: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Tourniquets by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: Japan Historic Review for Surgical Tourniquets by
Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Tourniquets by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tourniquet
Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Surgical Tourniquets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Tourniquets by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: China Historic Review for Surgical Tourniquets by
Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: China 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Tourniquets by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tourniquet
Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Surgical Tourniquets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 23: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Tourniquets by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Tourniquets by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Tourniquets
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Tourniquets by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Tourniquets by
Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Tourniquets
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Surgical Tourniquets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 29: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Tourniquets by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: France Historic Review for Surgical Tourniquets by
Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: France 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Tourniquets
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Surgical Tourniquets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Tourniquets by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Germany Historic Review for Surgical Tourniquets by
Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Tourniquets
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 35: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Tourniquets by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Italy Historic Review for Surgical Tourniquets by
Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Tourniquets by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tourniquet
Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Surgical Tourniquets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 38: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Tourniquets by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: UK Historic Review for Surgical Tourniquets by
Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Tourniquets by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tourniquet
Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 41: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Tourniquets by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Spain Historic Review for Surgical Tourniquets by
Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Tourniquets by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tourniquet
Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 44: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Tourniquets by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Russia Historic Review for Surgical Tourniquets by
Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Tourniquets
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 47: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Surgical Tourniquets by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surgical
Tourniquets by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet
Instrument Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical
Tourniquets by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Surgical Tourniquets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Surgical Tourniquets by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surgical Tourniquets
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Surgical
Tourniquets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Surgical Tourniquets by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surgical Tourniquets
by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Surgical
Tourniquets by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Surgical Tourniquets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Tourniquets by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Australia Historic Review for Surgical Tourniquets by
Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Surgical
Tourniquets by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Surgical Tourniquets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 59: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Tourniquets by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: India Historic Review for Surgical Tourniquets by
Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: India 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Tourniquets by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tourniquet
Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 62: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Surgical Tourniquets by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: South Korea Historic Review for Surgical Tourniquets
by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Surgical
Tourniquets by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Surgical Tourniquets by Component - Tourniquet
Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surgical
Tourniquets by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet
Instrument Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Surgical
Tourniquets by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Surgical Tourniquets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 68: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Surgical Tourniquets by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Latin America Historic Review for Surgical
Tourniquets by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 70: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Surgical
Tourniquets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Surgical Tourniquets by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Latin America Historic Review for Surgical
Tourniquets by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet
Instrument Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Surgical
Tourniquets by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 74: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Tourniquets by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Argentina Historic Review for Surgical Tourniquets by
Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Surgical
Tourniquets by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 77: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Tourniquets by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Brazil Historic Review for Surgical Tourniquets by
Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Tourniquets
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 80: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Tourniquets by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Mexico Historic Review for Surgical Tourniquets by
Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Tourniquets
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 83: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Surgical Tourniquets by Component - Tourniquet
Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Surgical
Tourniquets by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet
Instrument Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Surgical Tourniquets by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Surgical Tourniquets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 86: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Surgical Tourniquets by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Middle East Historic Review for Surgical Tourniquets
by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest
of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Surgical
Tourniquets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Surgical Tourniquets by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Middle East Historic Review for Surgical Tourniquets
by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Surgical
Tourniquets by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
IRAN
Table 92: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Tourniquets by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Iran Historic Review for Surgical Tourniquets by
Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Tourniquets by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tourniquet
Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ISRAEL
Table 95: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Tourniquets by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Israel Historic Review for Surgical Tourniquets by
Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Tourniquets
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 98: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Surgical Tourniquets by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Surgical Tourniquets
by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Surgical
Tourniquets by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 101: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Tourniquets by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: UAE Historic Review for Surgical Tourniquets by
Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Tourniquets by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tourniquet
Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Surgical Tourniquets by Component - Tourniquet
Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Surgical
Tourniquets by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet
Instrument Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Surgical
Tourniquets by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
AFRICA
Surgical Tourniquets Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
Table 107: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Tourniquets by Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and
Tourniquet Instrument - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Africa Historic Review for Surgical Tourniquets by
Component - Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Tourniquets
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tourniquet Cuffs and Tourniquet Instrument for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Global Surgical Tourniquets Market to Reach $726.7 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Surgical Tourniquets estimated at US$414. 5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$726. 7 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.
