The global EHS market is projected to grow from USD 6.7 billion in 2022 to USD 9.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.0%

Services segment is estimated to account for a higher CAGR during the forecast period

EHS services include the support offered by EHS companies to offer customer assistance efficiently using EHS software and maintaining them.The primary aim of these services is to provide training and developing expertise, timely upgradations to software or platform, and help customers integrate their software or platform with other Information Technology (IT) solutions.



As the adoption of EHS software is increasing across organizations, the demand for supporting services is also expected to increase among organizations.



Cloud segment is expected to account for a larger market share during the forecast period

The adoption of cloud-based solutions is growing at a good pace, and the trend is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the wide range of functionalities and core features these solutions provide.The low cost and ease of implementation are expected to have made the cloud a highly preferred delivery model among large enterprises and SMEs.



SMEs tend to adopt cloud-based solutions than the on-premises mode due to the low cost and 24/7 support and maintenance provided by software vendors.



Based on verticals, energy and utilities vertical to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

The energy and utilities vertical comprises natural gas, oil, nuclear power, coal, renewable energy, electricity, water, waste, and recycling sectors.EHS solutions in energy and utilities sector help to report emissions via air, water, or in the form of waste.



There are various health and environment hazards related to electricity generation. To minimize environmental and public health effects, both directly from generation and indirectly from obtaining fuels, the demand for EHS solutions in energy and utilities sector is increasing.



Among regions, Asia Pacific recorded the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific constitutes thriving economies, such as Singapore, Japan, China, India, and Australia, which are expected to register high growth rates in the EHS market.It is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



China has witnessed immense industrial growth and is the world’s manufacturing capital.The government is getting stricter with EHS regulations and compliances.



The Social Science Research Council (SSRC) started a China Environment and Health Initiative program, generating new research on the connection between health, environment, and development in China.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the EHS market.

• By Company: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 40%, and Tier III: 25%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 35%, Directors: 25%, and others: 40%

• By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 20%, Asia Pacific: 30%, Middle East and Africa: 5%, and Latin America: 5%

The report includes the study of key players offering EHS hardware, software, and services.It profiles major vendors in the global EHS market.



The major vendors in the global EHS market include VelocityEHS (US), Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands), Intelex Technologies (Canada), Cority Software Inc. (Canada), Benchmark ESG (India), Sphera (India), Intertek (UK), Quentic GmbH (Germany), UL Solutions (US), Alcumus (UK), Evotix (UK), VisiumKMS (US), Ideagen (UK), EcoOnline AS (Norway), IHS Markit (UK), Diligent Corporation (US), ETQ (US), Dakota Software Corporation (US), ProcessMAP (US), SafetyCulture (Australia), ProntoForms (Canada), 3E (US), Enhesa (US), SHEQX (Australia), SAP (Germany), Pro-Sapien (UK), SafetySite (Denmark), CMO Software (UK), ComplianceQuest (US), Indus Environmental Services (India), Inicia (Japan), ASK-EHS Engineering (India), Al Sahraa Group (UAE), SHE Group (South Africa), EHS Brazil (Brazil), and IVEMSA (Mexico).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the EHS market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across segments, such as component, deployment mode, vertical, and region.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the market’s key players, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall EHS market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain better insights to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the market’s pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

