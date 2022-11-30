Global Speech-to-text API Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Speech-to-text API Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032977/?utm_source=GNW

8% over the period 2020-2027. Large Enterprises, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.9% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the SMEs segment is readjusted to a revised 22% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $753 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.2% CAGR



The Speech-to-text API market in the U.S. is estimated at US$753 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.5% and 16.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)

Deepgram, Inc.

Google LLC

GoVivace Inc.

IBM Corporation

iFLYTEK

Microsoft Corporation

Nexmo

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Otter AI

Speechmatics (Cantab Research Limited)

Twilio Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

Vocapia Research

Voci

Voicebase





