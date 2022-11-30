Qgiv’s Giving Tuesday 2022 Results Reveal Giving Remains Strong Despite Inflation

Lakeland, FLA., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qgiv, a leading provider of nonprofit fundraising technology, saw record-breaking participation on Giving Tuesday among their nonprofit clients. Nonprofits that fundraised using Qgiv’s online giving tools sustained giving momentum from 2021 and saw increases in overall dollars raised. Human services, faith-based organizations, and education raised the highest dollar amount this year, while public safety and disaster relief organizations, membership-driven organizations, and science and research organizations experienced the most fundraising growth from last year.

"Data from the Giving Tuesday Data Commons shows us that giving sentiment remains strong in the U.S. — 85% of people want to make a difference, and 68% of people say they trust nonprofits and the services they provide. Even in times of economic uncertainty, it's important for nonprofits to continue to engage their donors and ask for their support," said Todd Baylis, Qgiv president and co-founder. "There's no doubt the past year has been difficult for nonprofits. The Great Resignation and rising costs have heavily impacted our sector and the donors who support it. Despite these challenges, generosity continues to be strong. The nonprofits who continue to make appeals and participate in Giving Tuesday broaden their donor bases and dollars raised."

The total number of donations made on Giving Tuesday increased over 5% compared to 2021, but there was a decrease of 4% in the average donation amount. The largest donation made was $50,000 and the average donation amount was $151.

“The ability to raise money online with reliable and secure technology is paramount for nonprofits that choose to participate in Giving Tuesday,” said Chris Morata, Qgiv’s vice president of product development. “We continue to add innovative features to help nonprofits stay ahead of tech trends and evolving donor expectations surrounding online giving. Recently released features such as smart amounts and recurring donation prompts are just a few of the many ways we are aiding nonprofits in their pursuit to raise more money for their causes.”

Qgiv clients incorporated peer-to-peer campaigns, customizable donation forms, event registration, text fundraising, and auction events into their Giving Tuesday campaigns. Qgiv provides a fully-integrated fundraising solution for nonprofits to launch comprehensive and sustainable fundraising strategies on Giving Tuesday and beyond.

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform empowering 19,000+ nonprofit fundraisers to raise money for their causes while keeping costs low. Through online giving and event registration forms, text fundraising, peer-to-peer fundraisers, and auction events, Qgiv provides a full suite of fundraising solutions that integrate with industry-leading CRMs and email providers to provide a personalized giving experience for donors. Founded in 2007, they now serve more than 6,000 nonprofits in the US and Canada who have collectively raised over $2 billion using Qgiv’s platform. Qgiv is known for their free, award-winning customer service, customizable platform, and flexible pricing. Qgiv is committed to helping people fulfill their passion to make a difference for others by equipping fundraisers with tools and educational resources to advance their knowledge and move their missions forward. To learn more, visit www.qgiv.com.

Qgiv became a Sphere company in 2019 to strengthen its impact on the nonprofit sector. Sphere, a Waud Capital Partners private equity portfolio company, offers over 20 years of expertise in payment processing, finance, and data privacy to keep Qgiv and its nonprofit customers at the forefront of compliance and payments.

###