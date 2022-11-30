Trading with shares

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 534

November 30th, 2022





MANAGER’S TRANSACTION

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces that the company today has received pursuant to section 38 of the Capital Market Act and section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, where Mr. Martin Overgaard Hansen notifies Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S ("Glunz & Jensen ") that Mr. Martin Overgaard Hansen has sold 300 shares in Glunz & Jensen at nominal DKK 20.



After the sale, Mr. Martin Overgaard Hansen owns a total of 0 shares, corresponding to 0,00 % of the total share capital and voting rights in Glunz & Jensen.

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S also announces that the company today has received pursuant to section 38 of the Capital Market Act and section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, where Mr. Thomas Haase notifies Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S ("Glunz & Jensen ") that Mr. Thomas Haase has purchased 300 shares in Glunz & Jensen at nominal DKK 20.



After the sale, Mr. Thomas Haase owns a total of 300 shares, corresponding to 0,02 % of the total share capital and voting rights in Glunz & Jensen.

See attached information for further details.

For further information please contact:

CEO Martin Overgaard Hansen: phone +45 22 60 84 05

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03

