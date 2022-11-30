nCino Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

  • Total Revenues of $105.3M, up 50% year-over-year
  • Subscription Revenues of $88.3M, up 55% year-over-year
  • Organic Subscription Revenues of $72.9M, up 28% year-over-year

WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended October 31, 2022.

“Our team executed extremely well in the third quarter, again exceeding both top and bottom-line expectations,” said Pierre Naudé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of nCino. “We are particularly pleased to have posted our first quarter of non-GAAP operating income as a public company. Despite the challenging macro-environment, we believe we are uniquely positioned with the right vision, strategy, product portfolio, and people to continue leading the digital transformation of financial institutions around the world.”

Financial Highlights

  • Revenues: Total revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 were $105.3 million, a 50% increase from $70.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Subscription revenues for the third quarter were $88.3 million, up from $57.1 million one year ago, an increase of 55%. These revenues include the results of SimpleNexus. Organic subscription revenues, which exclude the revenues of SimpleNexus, were $72.9 million, a 28% increase from the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Loss from Operations: GAAP loss from operations in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was ($18.4) million compared to ($12.7) million in the same quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) in the third quarter was $2.5 million compared to ($3.2) million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Net Loss Attributable to nCino: GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was ($23.6) million compared to ($13.6) million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the third quarter was ($1.4) million compared to ($3.7) million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Net Loss Attributable to nCino per Share: GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was ($0.21) per share compared to ($0.14) per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the third quarter was ($0.01) per share compared to ($0.04) per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Remaining Performance Obligation: Total Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO) as of October 31, 2022, was $919.2 million, an increase of 28% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Organic RPO, which excludes RPO for SimpleNexus, was $846.5 million, an increase of 18% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Cash: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $111.8 million as of October 31, 2022.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Signed a New Zealand-Based Lender: Signed Bank of New Zealand, a top-four New Zealand bank by asset size, to implement nCino’s Bank Operating System as a foundational technology platform.
  • Expanded Asia-Pacific Go Lives: Kiraboshi Bank, a regional bank based in Tokyo, Japan, went live on the nCino Bank Operating System during the third quarter. The USD $48-billion-asset bank implemented nCino’s Commercial Banking Solution to enhance its business financing, part of its journey to create a single, cloud-based platform to better serve its business clients. nCino also had two additional commercial lending go-lives in Japan during the quarter, including SMBC Trust Bank.
  • Took First German Customer Live: Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB), who was recognized by Euromoney as “World’s Best Bank Transformation for 2022,” completed a successful implementation of the nCino Bank Operating System. nCino is supporting the Bank’s transformation efforts as a key technology partner to help improve workflow, expedite processes and enable increased efficiencies.
  • Signed Significant Expansion Deals Within Existing Customer Base: A Big-4 U.K. bank signed for a new use case in an adjacent business line; a $7-billion-asset Colorado bank expanded its use case from Commercial Lending to add Deposit Account Opening and Treasury Sales & Onboarding; another $7-billion-asset bank based in Hawaii added nCino for Retail Lending and Deposit Account Opening; and one of the world’s largest credit unions added Portfolio Analytics to its existing suite of nCino solutions.
  • Completed Additional SimpleNexus Cross-Sells: SimpleNexus continued to execute well under challenging market conditions, with six competitive takeaways of customers from other vendors and five cross-sells into the nCino customer base.

Financial Outlook
nCino is providing guidance for its fourth quarter ending January 31, 2023 as follows:

  • Total revenues between $104 million and $105 million.
  • Subscription revenues between $90 million and $91 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss between ($3.0) million and ($4.0) million.
  • Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share of ($0.04) and ($0.05).

nCino is providing guidance for its fiscal year 2023 ending January 31, 2023 as follows:

  • Total revenues between $403 million and $404 million.
  • Subscription revenues between $342 million and $343 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss between ($7.0) million and ($8.0) million.
  • Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share of ($0.15) to ($0.17).

Conference Call
nCino will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET today to discuss its financial results and outlook. The conference call will be available via live webcast and replay at the Investor Relations section of nCino’s website: https://investor.ncino.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About nCino
nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single cloud-based platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,750 financial institutions of all types and sizes on a global basis. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements about nCino's financial and operating results, which include statements regarding nCino’s future performance, outlook, guidance, the assumptions underlying those statements, the benefits from the use of nCino’s solutions, our strategies, and general business conditions. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions and the negatives thereof. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to risks associated with (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact to the financial services industry, the impact on general economic conditions and the impact of government responses, restrictions, and actions; (ii) risks associated with the acquisition of SimpleNexus, (iii) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers’ or their clients' data; (iv) the accuracy of management’s assumptions and estimates; (v) our ability to attract new customers and succeed in having current customers expand their use of our solution; (vi) competitive factors, including pricing pressures, consolidation among competitors, entry of new competitors, the launch of new products and marketing initiatives by our competitors, and difficulty securing rights to access or integrate with third party products or data used by our customers; (vii) the rate of adoption of our newer solutions and the results of our efforts to sustain or expand the use and adoption of our more established solutions; (viii) fluctuation of our results of operations, which may make period-to-period comparisons less meaningful; (ix) our ability to manage our growth effectively including expanding outside of the United States; (x) adverse changes in our relationship with Salesforce; (xi) our ability to successfully acquire new companies and/or integrate acquisitions into our existing organization, including SimpleNexus; (xii) the loss of one or more customers, particularly any of our larger customers, or a reduction in the number of users our customers purchase access and use rights for; (xiii) system unavailability, system performance problems, or loss of data due to disruptions or other problems with our computing infrastructure or the infrastructure we rely on that is operated by third parties; (xiv) our ability to maintain our corporate culture and attract and retain highly skilled employees; (xv) adverse changes in the financial services industry, including as a result of customer consolidation; (xvi) adverse changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions, including as a direct or indirect consequence of the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine and higher interest rates; and (xvii) the outcome and impact of legal proceedings and related fees and expenses.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.

nCino, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 January 31, 2022 October 31, 2022
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$88,014  $106,451 
Accounts receivable, net 74,528   39,627 
Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, current portion, net 7,583   8,663 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,384   13,219 
Total current assets 183,509   167,960 
Property and equipment, net 60,677   83,537 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 13,170   12,047 
Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, noncurrent, net 16,403   16,772 
Goodwill 841,487   839,918 
Intangible assets, net 180,122   159,491 
Investment 4,031   4,031 
Other long-term assets 1,615   7,447 
Total assets$1,301,014  $1,291,203 
Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders’ equity   
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable$11,366  $10,840 
Accrued compensation and benefits 21,454   18,363 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 14,744   6,823 
Deferred revenue, current portion 122,643   117,281 
Financing obligations, current portion 621   697 
Operating lease liabilities, current portion 3,548   3,830 
Total current liabilities 174,376   157,834 
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 11,198   9,667 
Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 1,675   2,280 
Deferred revenue, noncurrent 44   6 
Revolving credit facility, noncurrent    30,000 
Financing obligations, noncurrent 33,478   32,944 
Construction liability, noncurrent 9,736   22,518 
Total liabilities 230,507   255,249 
Commitments and contingencies   
Redeemable non-controlling interest 2,882   4,092 
Stockholders’ equity   
Common stock 55   55 
Additional paid-in capital 1,277,258   1,318,829 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (72)  1,758 
Accumulated deficit (209,616)  (288,780)
Total stockholders’ equity 1,067,625   1,031,862 
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders’ equity$1,301,014  $1,291,203 
        

nCino, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31,
  2021   2022   2021   2022 
Revenues       
Subscription$57,085  $88,290  $162,052  $251,924 
Professional services and other 12,951   17,006   36,858   47,210 
Total revenues 70,036   105,296   198,910   299,134 
Cost of revenues       
Subscription 15,753   26,844   46,007   78,499 
Professional services and other 11,501   16,312   34,121   46,180 
Total cost of revenues 27,254   43,156   80,128   124,679 
Gross profit 42,782   62,140   118,782   174,455 
     Gross margin % 61%  59%  60%  58%
Operating expenses       
Sales and marketing 20,586   32,423   58,227   94,274 
Research and development 19,956   29,471   55,990   88,287 
General and administrative 14,964   18,690   45,931   62,575 
Total operating expenses 55,506   80,584   160,148   245,136 
Loss from operations (12,724)  (18,444)  (41,366)  (70,681)
Non-operating income (expense)       
Interest income 57   87   173   115 
Interest expense (379)  (580)  (977)  (1,849)
Other income (expense), net (255)  (2,911)  (325)  (5,498)
Loss before income taxes (13,301)  (21,848)  (42,495)  (77,913)
Income tax provision 356   797   1,030   2,159 
Net loss (13,657)  (22,645)  (43,525)  (80,072)
Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (389)  (257)  (1,259)  (908)
Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest 368   1,191   61   2,348 
Net loss attributable to nCino, Inc.$(13,636) $(23,579) $(42,327) $(81,512)
Net loss per share attributable to nCino, Inc.:       
Basic and diluted$(0.14) $(0.21) $(0.44) $(0.74)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:       
Basic and diluted 96,431,082   110,897,811   95,510,413   110,434,171 
                

nCino, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 Nine Months Ended October 31,
  2021   2022 
Cash flows from operating activities   
Net loss attributable to nCino, Inc.$(42,327) $(81,512)
Net loss and adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (1,198)  1,440 
Net loss (43,525)  (80,072)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 6,139   25,458 
Non-cash operating lease costs 1,847   2,879 
Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts 4,157   6,160 
Amortization of debt issuance costs    131 
Stock-based compensation 20,549   38,476 
Deferred income taxes 192   452 
Provision for bad debt 84   323 
Net foreign currency losses 393   5,608 
Change in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable 21,614   32,497 
Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts (5,848)  (8,033)
Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,430)  (446)
Accounts payable 3,934   (1,732)
Accounts payable, related parties 873    
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (2,047)  (9,182)
Deferred revenue (3,192)  (2,883)
Operating lease liabilities (1,917)  (2,997)
Net cash provided by operating activities 1,823   6,639 
Cash flows from investing activities   
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired    676 
Acquisition of assets    (563)
Purchases of property and equipment (3,640)  (13,889)
Net cash used in investing activities (3,640)  (13,776)
Cash flows from financing activities   
Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility    50,000 
Payments on revolving credit facility    (20,000)
Payments of debt issuance costs    (367)
Exercise of stock options 12,620   3,038 
Stock issuance under the employee stock purchase plan    2,424 
Principal payments on financing obligations (181)  (458)
Net cash provided by financing activities 12,439   34,637 
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (632)  (4,098)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 9,990   23,402 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 371,425   88,399 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period$381,415  $111,801 
    
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period:   
Cash and cash equivalents$381,080  $106,451 
Restricted cash included in other long-term assets 335   5,350 
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period$381,415  $111,801 
        

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In nCino’s public disclosures, nCino has provided non-GAAP measures, which are measurements of financial performance that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, nCino uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing our financial results. For the reasons set forth below, nCino believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding our operating results, evaluating our future prospects, comparing our financial results across accounting periods, and comparing our financial results to our peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

  • Stock-Based Compensation Expenses. nCino excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that nCino excludes from our internal management reporting processes. nCino’s management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use, nCino believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.

  • Amortization of Purchased Intangibles. nCino incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with certain mergers and acquisitions. Because these costs have already been incurred, cannot be recovered, are non-cash, and are affected by the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations, nCino excludes these expenses for our internal management reporting processes. nCino’s management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Although nCino excludes amortization expense for purchased intangibles from these non-GAAP measures, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

  • Acquisition-Related Expenses. nCino excludes expenses related to acquisitions as they limit comparability of operating results with prior periods. We believe these costs are non-recurring in nature and outside the ordinary course of business.  

  • Fees and Expenses Related to the Antitrust Matters. nCino excludes fees and expenses related to the government antitrust investigation and related civil action disclosed in our SEC filings as we do not believe these matters relate to the operating business and their exclusion from non-GAAP operating expenses will facilitate a more meaningful explanation of operating results and comparisons with prior period results.

  • Adjustment to Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest. nCino adjusts the value of redeemable non-controlling interest of its joint venture nCino K.K. in accordance with the operating agreement for that entity. nCino believes investors benefit from an understanding of the company’s operating results absent the effect of this adjustment, and for comparability, has reconciled this adjustment for previously reported non-GAAP results.

There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by nCino’s management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. nCino compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. nCino encourages investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business, and to view our non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.

nCino, Inc.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31,
  2021   2022   2021   2022 
GAAP total revenues$70,036  $105,296  $198,910  $299,134 
        
GAAP cost of subscription revenues$15,753  $26,844  $46,007  $78,499 
Amortization expense - developed technology (388)  (4,249)  (1,177)  (12,767)
Stock-based compensation (179)  (392)  (721)  (1,120)
Non-GAAP cost of subscription revenues$15,186  $22,203  $44,109  $64,612 
        
GAAP cost of professional services and other revenues$11,501  $16,312  $34,121  $46,180 
Amortization expense - other    (47)     (47)
Stock-based compensation (1,209)  (1,778)  (3,881)  (5,564)
Non-GAAP cost of professional services and other revenues$10,292  $14,487  $30,240  $40,569 
        
GAAP gross profit$42,782  $62,140  $118,782  $174,455 
Amortization expense - developed technology 388   4,249   1,177   12,767 
Amortization expense - other    47      47 
Stock-based compensation 1,388   2,170   4,602   6,684 
Non-GAAP gross profit$44,558  $68,606  $124,561  $193,953 
        
The following table sets forth reconciling items as a percentage of total revenue for the periods presented.1
GAAP gross margin % 61%  59%  60%  58%
Amortization expense - developed technology 1   4   1   4 
Amortization expense - other           
Stock-based compensation 2   2   2   2 
Non-GAAP gross margin % 64%  65%  63%  65%
        
GAAP sales & marketing expense$20,586  $32,423  $58,227  $94,274 
Amortization expense - customer relationships (418)  (2,167)  (1,253)  (6,502)
Amortization expense - trade name    (605)     (1,813)
Stock-based compensation (1,685)  (3,326)  (5,415)  (10,144)
Non-GAAP sales & marketing expense$18,483  $26,325  $51,559  $75,815 
        
GAAP research & development expense$19,956  $29,471  $55,990  $88,287 
Stock-based compensation (1,351)  (3,012)  (4,580)  (8,457)
Non-GAAP research & development expense$18,605  $26,459  $51,410  $79,830 
        
GAAP general & administrative expense$14,964  $18,690  $45,931  $62,575 
Stock-based compensation (1,421)  (3,997)  (5,952)  (13,191)
Acquisition-related expenses (902)  (186)  (902)  (2,070)
Fees and expenses related to the Antitrust Matters (2,021)  (1,225)  (8,168)  (5,093)
Non-GAAP general & administrative expense$10,620  $13,282  $30,909  $42,221 
        
GAAP loss from operations$(12,724) $(18,444) $(41,366) $(70,681)
Amortization expense - developed technology 388   4,249   1,177   12,767 
Amortization expense - other    47      47 
Amortization expense - customer relationships 418   2,167   1,253   6,502 
Amortization expense - trade name    605      1,813 
Stock-based compensation 5,845   12,505   20,549   38,476 
Acquisition-related expenses 902   186   902   2,070 
Fees and expenses related to the Antitrust Matters 2,021   1,225   8,168   5,093 
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)$(3,150) $2,540  $(9,317) $(3,913)
        
The following table sets forth reconciling items as a percentage of total revenue for the periods presented.1
GAAP operating margin % (18)%  (18)%  (21)%  (24)%
Amortization expense - developed technology 1   4   1   4 
Amortization expense - other           
Amortization expense - customer relationships 1   2   1   2 
Amortization expense - trade name    1      1 
Stock-based compensation 8   12   10   13 
Acquisition-related expenses 1         1 
Fees and expenses related to the Antitrust Matters 3   1   4   2 
Non-GAAP operating margin % (4)%  2%  (5)%  (1)%
        
GAAP net loss attributable to nCino$(13,636) $(23,579) $(42,327) $(81,512)
Amortization expense - developed technology 388   4,249   1,177   12,767 
Amortization expense - other    47      47 
Amortization expense - customer relationships 418   2,167   1,253   6,502 
Amortization expense - trade name    605      1,813 
Stock-based compensation 5,845   12,505   20,549   38,476 
Acquisition-related expenses 902   186   902   2,070 
Fees and expenses related to the Antitrust Matters 2,021   1,225   8,168   5,093 
Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest 368   1,191   61   2,348 
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino$(3,694) $(1,404) $(10,217) $(12,396)
        
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 96,431,082   110,897,811   95,510,413   110,434,171 
        
GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share$(0.14) $(0.21) $(0.44) $(0.74)
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share$(0.04) $(0.01) $(0.11) $(0.11)
        
Free cash flow       
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities$(19,076) $(4,080) $1,823  $6,639 
Purchases of property and equipment (2,368)  (4,586)  (3,640)  (13,889)
Free cash flow$(21,444) $(8,666) $(1,817) $(7,250)
Principal payments on financing obligations2 (86)  (155)  (181)  (458)
Free cash flow less principal payments on financing obligation$(21,530) $(8,821) $(1,998) $(7,708)
                

1Columns may not foot due to rounding.
2These amounts represent the non-interest component of payments towards financing obligations for facilities.

