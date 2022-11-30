Moon and Owl Marketing Releases Article on a Case Study of SEO for Surgeons

Fort Worth, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Worth, Texas -

Moon and Owl Marketing, a full-service digital marketing agency based in Fort Worth, TX, has recently released an article that presents an SEO for surgeons case study. They want to clarify that this is SEO for general surgeons who typically believe that search engine optimization (SEO) is only for plastic surgeons or elective surgeons. They present the medical SEO case study as evidence that a general surgeon can also benefit from a robust SEO campaign. This particular case study was done for a general surgeon who provides hernia surgery and prefers to focus on very complex hernia cases. This means that this is a highly focused niche and he is regarded to be an expert in this particular field.

Jordan Fowler, founder of Moon and Owl Marketing, says, “Patients who need a hernia repaired, cancer surgery, heart surgery, or other treatments deserve to have as much knowledge and selections at their disposal as elective surgery patients in their healthcare decision-making. By investing in SEO, your surgical practice can ensure that you get found as the best solution for their problem. After all, you wouldn’t be in practice if you felt like you couldn’t help patients. By increasing your visibility, we just make it easier for them to find you as their answer when they search online.”

They used a science-based approach that understands the Google algorithm and the primary principles of how a search knowledge graph must work. Next, they applied mathematical optimization to inform their various strategies. Each of these strategies that they applied for the surgeon’s website has been tested and shown to drive traffic to the site. Success was measured using three variables: the number of surgeries and consultations booked, the number of organic traffic visitors, and organic rankings.

One of the things that they did for the website was to build it around both SEO and user experience (UX). They ensured that the site was hyper-focused on content that shows the site visitor that the surgeon truly understands their concerns and problems, the creation of the optimal silos, and then organizing the website’s URL strategically around them. The appropriate interlinking and structured pages and sub-pages were then used to reinforce the key topics that searchers are looking for based on the keyword research and entity research that Moon and Owl performed.

They also performed conversion optimization and improved the site speed. And they also ensured that Google Analytics is properly set up to measure various factors on the site, such as the: most popular pages; most popular landing pages; most beneficial pages; dwell times; bounce rates; exit rates; and a ton of other metrics. They also ensured that the website is healthy and doesn’t have any technical errors that may cause crawling issues. And they also conducted full competitive research.

They also provide ongoing content marketing. Every month they create blog posts and articles for the site focusing on topics that are meaningful for the surgeon’s potential patients. They avoid the use of automated AI-written articles because these fail to be original and to demonstrate empathy. They also provide ongoing work on inbound links and internal site links, GBP business optimization and listing optimization, and off-page SEO,

Established in 2014 by Jordan P. Fowler, Moon and Owl Marketing has a unique structure as a distributed agency, with staff and strategic partners connecting virtually long before COVID made this normal. This unique system enables the company to be agile and streamlined and keep overhead costs as low as possible. Jordan Fowler gained substantial marketing experience from his previous work as communications director for a globally focused nonprofit organization. He also served as a senior account executive for a premium medical marketing agency. He then founded Moon and Owl Marketing to expand client verticals and boost the variety of offerings.

